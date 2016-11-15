NMI honors nation’s veterans

THE commonwealth on Friday joined the nation in celebrating Veterans Day at American Memorial Park’s Court of Honor.

This year’s theme was “Honoring All Who Served in Times of War, in Times of Peace.”

In his keynote address, Brig. Gen. Stephen K. Curda, commanding general, 9th Mission Support Command of the U.S. Army, said: “We are all here to acknowledge…the sacrifices…made freely by so many to make the world a safe place for liberty, freedom and democracy.”

Curda said veterans should be celebrated every day, not just once a year as he thanked the veterans and their family members who attended the occasion.

“Our debt to these heroes cannot be overstated, and it is right that we pause from our daily routines and acknowledge them today.

“I am deeply honored to celebrate, remember, and honor the sacrifices of all of America’s veterans, past and present. The personal sacrifices for the common good, love of country, and patriotism demonstrated by our veterans in defense of freedom time and time again solidifies our nation’s place in history as the standard bearer of liberty for the rest of the world.”

For his part, Rep.-elect Gregorio M. Sablan Jr., executive officer, CNMI Military and Veterans Affairs Office, said, “Every year on the 11th month, on the 11th day, on the 11th hour, we take time to honor, remember and give thanks to those who have served in our armed forces.”

He said they were also giving thanks “to those who continue to serve in our armed forces in defense of this great nation of ours.”

He added, “Wars may be fought on different continents, but the sacrifices are always the same and loss of lives is always constant and imminent.”

Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog, in his remarks, called on the community to pay tribute to all veterans, and extend “wholehearted respect” for each of them.

“We embrace this occasion today, and we cherish all our veterans,” he said. “As we look forward, this administration has hard work ahead along with the legislators to seek and provide additional assistance that our veterans lack in the commonwealth. I hope with the assistance of our Congressman Kilili and our armed forces, we can provide our CNMI veterans with the services that have long been awaited but are not being provided.”

Hocog said he was “speaking…with goose bumps. I was unable to become a servicemember, and I don’t feel the pain of being a servicemember, but I treasure each and every one of you veterans and the sacrifices you have made for your people and your country, sacrifices that non-veterans or non-military personnel can hardly understand. We know how you endured when you were out there in the open field, in harm’s way, defending the nation. That’s why today we want to dedicate this time to express our sincere appreciation to all of you veterans, as well as to extend our thoughts and prayers to all those that have departed in the line of duty and who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our safety, for our protection, for our democracy.”

Vietnam War vets

Led by acting Saipan Mayor Antonia Tudela and U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, the Veterans Day celebration also saw the recognition of Vietnam War veterans.

Each received a copy of the U.S. Congressional Record which mentioned and commended their service.

The veterans are Leonard Sablan, Army; James Sirok, Navy; Louie Daily, Air Force; Jess Muna, Army; Dan Mantanona, Navy; Mike O’Kelly, Navy; Juan C. Reyes, Army; Luis Camacho, Army; Joseph D. Cruz, Army; Juan Cuellar, Marines; Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero, Army; Cal Colavechio, Navy; Melton Coleman, Navy; Edgar Tudor, Marines; Mariano Fajardo, Army; John Davis, Army; Mac Chargualaf, Army; and John Camacho, Army.

Kilili noted that the Vietnam War was fought before the NMI became part of the United States and before island residents became U.S. citizens.

He said, even so, dozens of young men and women from the NMI still enlisted to serve in the U.S. military.

It is unfortunate that the Department of Defense does not have the records of young people from the NMI who were called into service during the Vietnam War era, he added.

Acting Mayor Tudela said: “We honor those who have left us, and those who are still living today as our good neighbors, an inspiration and role models. They always remind us why a free society is important for human progress.”

For his part, Senate Vice President Arnold Palacios said: “It’s a beautiful day today — not too hot and not too windy. Just a perfect day for honoring our veterans.”

Vice Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero said:

“We should thank veterans whenever we meet them. If not for them, we wouldn’t be here so we should say thank you for all that we have today.”

House Minority Leader Ramon Tebuteb said we should “not forget their sacrifices and should carry them in our hearts.”

Rep.-elect Frank Dela Cruz said he was grateful to the veterans “for protecting us. I would not feel safe if they were not around. They have done wondrous things to make sure we are protected. We will forever be grateful to them.”

The invocation was led by Chalan Kanoa Bishop Ryan Jimenez, the Saipan Pacific Winds Concert band provided ceremonial music, while the Marianas High School Chorus sang the national and commonwealth anthems.

The JROTC Manta Ray Battalion Color Guard posted and retired the colors, and veteran Brad Ruszala was the master of ceremonies.