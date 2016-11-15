Marianas Variety

Last updateTue, 15 Nov 2016

Fire breaks out in Gualo Rai building

14 Nov 2016
By Bryan Manabat - bryan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

THE Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services says it responded to a call from the Department of Public Safety about a building on fire in Gualo Rai, south of the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc. office and the former Eucon school dormitory.

DFEMS said it received the 911 call at 11:38 p.m., Friday, and  responders from the Garapan Fire Station arrived at the location at 11:47 p.m.

According to the case investigator, Firefighter II Francisco O. Iginoef, there were no injuries reported or encountered by the responding units.

He said upon the arrival of  emergency responders, bystanders had already used three fire extinguishers to put out the blaze.

The building is a two-story concrete structure and the fire was isolated on the second floor in an eastern room.

Iginoef said based on preliminary findings, the cause of fire was the burning of boxes and clothing which suggested intentional action.

“Further investigation is warranted,” he added.

“Interviews and scene investigation revealed two points of origin for the fire. One was located on the eastern side of the kitchen  underneath the counter cabinet, and the other was on the western side of the kitchen near the restroom and bedroom doors.

“Moderate heat and smoke damage were found in the kitchen area and living room area.”

