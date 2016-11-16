Governor approves $264K for Rota

GOVERNOR Ralph Torres has signed into law a bill appropriating $264,000 for the salaries of Rota municipal government employees.

The funding source of House Local Bill 19-78, which is now Rota Local Law 19-13, is a portion of the $2 million specifically allotted to Rota under Public Law 18-56, the Saipan casino law.

Introduced by Rep. Glenn Maratita, the new law also provides some funds to Dr. Rita Inos Jr.-Sr. High School and Sinapalo Elementary School .

Under the measure, $250,000 is for the salaries of the Rota municipal employees while $7,000 will go to both Dr. Rita Inos Jr.-Sr. High School and Sinapalo Elementary School for text books, sports equipment and minor facility repairs.

The expenditure authority for the $250,000 is the mayor of Rota while the expenditure authority for the two schools is the commissioner of education.

Originally the $264,000 appropriation was incorporated in House Local Bill 19-70 that was signed into law, R.L.L. 19-13, by then-acting Gov. Victor Hocog.

However, he line-item vetoed Sections 2(b) and 2(d) which were the appropriation for the Rota municipal government and the two Rota schools, saying the use of the funds was not specified.

To address Hocog’s concern, Maratita introduced another local measure, H.L.B. 19-78, which the Rota legislative delegation then passed.