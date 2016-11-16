AG chief solicitor pleads not guilty in traffic case

THE chief solicitor in the Attorney General’s Office, James Zarones, has entered a not guilty plea to the charge of failure to yield the right of way.

Zarones represented himself while Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Robert Glass Jr. appeared for the government during the arraignment on Nov. 3 before Presiding Judge Roberto C. Naraja.

During the hearing, the government moved to recuse the AG’s office from prosecuting the matter because the defendant is its employee.

On Wednesday last week, the presiding judge ordered the AG’s office to appoint a special prosecutor, adding that any motions should be filed no later than Nov. 7; any opposition must be filed no later than Nov. 17; and any reply must be filed no later than Nov. 22.

Variety was told that as of Monday, Zarones had not filed any motion.

Judge Naraja set the status conference for Dec. 1 at 1:30 p.m. before Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho.

A traffic citation indicated that on Oct. 16, at 5:24 p.m., Zarones was driving his blue Toyota RAV4 on Middle Road in Chalan Laulau when he committed a violation of “failure to yield.” As for the type of accident, police checked the following boxes on the citation: “sideswipe” and “head on.”

Variety tried to get more information from Department of Public Safety officers, but they said their public information officer is the only one authorized to release such information. Variety was unable to get a comment from the PIO.