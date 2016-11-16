Defendant asks court to dismiss theft charge

CLAIMING that evidence was destroyed by the government, a repeat offender on Thursday asked the Superior Court to dismiss the theft case filed against him.

Through his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Tillman Clark, 46-year-old Peter Koichi Lemei filed a motion to dismiss for destruction of evidence — the photo lineup in which a witness failed to identify the defendant.

The defense also asked Judge Joseph N. Camacho to sanction the police for destroying “critical exculpatory evidence.”

The defendant earlier moved for a mistrial, claiming that the prosecution failed to mention to the defense a photo lineup shown to a witness following the defendant’s arrest.

But Judge Camacho on Oct. 28 denied the motion, saying a continuance of the bench trial and the recall of witnesses would cure a law enforcement officer’s failure to provide exculpatory evidence.

Lemei was arrested on the charge of stealing the purse of a woman who was playing mahjong in a garage on April 10, 2016.

A witness testified during the bench trial that she was seated next to the victim when the incident happened.

But the witness said she was distracted by dogs fighting under the table and failed to see the defendant’s face so she couldn’t recognize anyone in a photo lineup she was asked to view at Department of Public Safety headquarters.

In his 21-page motion, Clark said the defendant “has been deprived of an elemental piece of evidence which would certainly play a role in his defense.”

He added, “Under the U.S. Supreme Court standard, [Lemei] would have to show he is unable to obtain comparable evidence by other reasonably available means. Detective [Andrew] Taimanao has testified that he cannot remember what happened or how he conducted the photo lineup. The photo lineup itself has been destroyed and lost forever. There is no way [Lemei] can recreate that evidence.”

According to the defense, “While dismissal is a disfavored remedy, [Lemei] has lost a piece of evidence that pointed to his innocence, which was outright destroyed or suppressed by a government agent and is now unable to use it to assist him at trial. Dismissal is thus an appropriate remedy given the importance of evidence and the inability of [Lemei] to reproduce it.”

To preserve the integrity of the judicial system and ensure that future cases in the CNMI do not involve destruction of critical exculpatory evidence, the defense said “this court must sanction DPS and the government. The Department of Public Safety, with no meaningful rebuke whatsoever by this court, will get the message that it can destroy evidence with no consequence whatsoever. The government will get the same message. As a result, not only will criminal defendants suffer but the CNMI as a whole will suffer as the rule of law is eroded and all citizens of the CNMI lose a key protection of their constitutional rights. Unless the court sends a strong message that destruction of exculpatory evidence — which is the only type of evidence which can prove a defendant’s innocence in the face of false accusations — is absolutely unacceptable, then the risk of innocent people going to prison rises exponentially. Such a risk is unacceptable, and to allow it flies directly in the face of the spirit, letter and history of our constitutional and criminal laws.”