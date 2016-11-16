Marianas Variety

Wed, 16 Nov 2016

Zoning Office gives candidates until end of November to remove their campaign signs, banners

15 Nov 2016
By Junhan B. Todiño - junhan@mvariety.com - Variety News Staff

CANDIDATES are supposed to remove their political signs and banners installed on public and private property five days after the Nov. 8 elections,  Zoning Administrator Therese Ogumoro said.

However, because of the extension of the absentee vote tabulation, candidates will have until the end of the month to take down their signs, she added.

In the meantime, she said, candidates are allowed to continue using their signs and banners to express their  thanks to their supporters.

Starting on Dec. 1, candidates who fail to remove their banners will be fined $200 or more per day, Ogumoro said.

She added that all the candidates who applied for a permit to install their campaign signs paid the fee and were able to comply with all the requirements.

