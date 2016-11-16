House resolution commends Best Sunshine’s community work

THE House of Representatives adopted a commemorative resolution congratulating and commending Imperial Pacific International/Best Sunshine International’s Corporate Social Responsibility team for its “contributions to the communities throughput the CNMI.”

All 18 members present voted to adopt H.C.R. 19-28 introduced by Rep. Angel Demapan.

Headed by it executive director Geri Dela Cruz, CSR has existed for one year and its members have been active in providing community services to the island especially after Typhoon Soudelor last year, the resolution stated.

It added that CSR has made significant contributions to the quality of life of the CNMI people.

“When CSR began, there were only a handful of individuals who were contributing to this mission and most of them had other full time positions within the company.

“Within months, [CSR] grew to approximately 60 homegrown individuals who were leading the company’s social responsibility team.”

CSR conducted an island-wide beautification project called Village Pride, has worked collaboratively with various non-profit agencies such as Commonwealth Advocates for Recovery Efforts to help repair and rebuild damaged structures and to remove debris caused by the typhoons.

CSR also provided assistance to the Community Guidance Center and the Public School System , the resolution added.

In addition, CSR “has been instrumental in sponsoring, organizing and contributing to several sporting events that have taken place in the CNMI, and it has also played a significant role in sponsoring, organizing and contributing to several cultural events such as the Flame Tree Arts Festival, the Agricultural Fair, the Manamko’ Cultural Day, among other things.”

The resolution said CSR, throughout its first year, has lived up to its mission by serving, strengthening and building a stronger CNMI and has continued to contribute and improve the quality of life in the commonwealth.