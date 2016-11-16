House recalls salary-increase measure

THE House of Representatives has recalled a measure that will raise the salaries of government employees so it can be amended as was recommended by the governor, citing conflicting legal concerns.

All 18 House members present agreed to recall House Bill 19-3, which had been introduced by Speaker Ralph Demapan, and was already on the governor’s desk.

In his letter to the speaker and to Senate President Francisco Borja dated Nov. 9, Gov. Ralph Torres said Section 801 of Public Law 19-68 or the Fiscal Year 2017 Budget Appropriation Act provides in part that subject to exceptions, “civil service employees’ salaries shall be increased by 5 percent to be funded with the Civil Service wage increase appropriation, provided that the departments reclassify those current employees at step 12 to reflect the 5 percent increase pursuant to this section.”

Public Law 19-68 provides the corresponding appropriation amount to pay for the 5 percent increase, the governor added.

H.B. 19-3 proposes a new uniform salary schedule and salary adjustments based on the pay level assigned to each civil service position by the Civil Service Commission.

“The bill also includes a provision that within-grade increases and merit would be awarded subject to the availability of funds. The adjustments from the 35 pay-level structure to the 20 pay-level structure would be determined by the Civil Service Commission. All within-grade and merit increases would be pursuant to rules and regulations promulgated by the commission.”

Torres said unlike Section 801 of the Budget Act, which calls for a mandatory across-the-board 5 percent increase for civil service employees, H.B. 19-3 gives the commission full discretion to implement the new uniform salary schedule and prescribe proper regulations for awarding within-grade and merit increases.

“Because Section 801 already directs the payment of the 5 percent increase for FY 2017, the increase should proceed as directed except for the reclassification of employees already at step 12,” the governor said.

“I also recommend that further amendments be made in Section 801 and to H.B. 19-3 to facilitate the conversion process to the new salary schedule,” the governor said as he recommended that the reference in Section 801 to the departments’ authority to reclassify should be deleted.

He said there is a legal issue with Section 801’s proposed reclassification by departments of current employees already at the maximum pay salary step 12 to reflect the 5 percent salary increase.

“The proposal to reclassify those employees currently at step 12 to reflect the 5 percent salary increase is incompatible with the foregoing authorities. By regulation, an employee cannot be reclassified absent a change in assigned duties and responsibilities. Nor can an employee be granted a salary step increase that falls beyond the prescribed pay level. (1 CMC Section 8215) Such an implementation would also pose a challenge to the CSC’s constitutional authority under the NMI Constitution Article XX, Section 1 to exempt positions from civil service classifications,” Torres said.

“Thus Section 801 should be amended to delete the reference to reclassifying employees currently at step level 12 to receive a 5 percent increase in pay and provide another method for the increase if that is the intent of the Legislature.”

According to Torres, “Section 801 of P.L. 19-68 would not apply to employees who have already received a within-grade increase during FY 2016. Similar restrictions could apply to employees frozen at Step 12 who have received a lump sum payment during FY 2016, if that is the intent of the Legislature.”

Lastly, the governor recommended that conversion to the new salary schedule in H.B. 19-03 should take effect after FY 2017.

“H.B. 19-3 should be amended to make the new salary schedule effective after FY 2017 and subject to availability of funds. This would give the Office of Management and Budget, the Department of Finance and the Civil Service Commission ample time to plan for its implementation and determine its fiscal costs.

“Section 801 of P.L. 19-68 and H.B. 19-3 should be amended to avoid conflicting directives on the implementation of a salary increase for civil service employees. The proposed amendments to Section 801 should be inserted in HB 19-3, but in order for those amendments to occur, I ask that the Legislature recall H.B. 19-3 to make the necessary changes.”