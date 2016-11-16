US court denies CUC’s motion for preliminary injunction

THE District Court for the NMI has denied the motion of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. and 13 of its nonresident contract workers for a preliminary injunction.

Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona said given the unlikelihood that CUC will succeed on the merits of its claim and the lack of irreparable harm absent injunctive relief, the court concludes that CUC has not established its entitlement to a preliminary injunction.

A preliminary injunction is entered by a court prior to a final determination of the merits of a legal case in order to restrain a party from going ahead with a course of conduct or compelling a party to continue with a course of conduct until the case has been decided.

On June 29, 2016, CUC and 13 of its guest workers employed under the federal commonwealth-only transitional worker program brought action against U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Charles Johnson, U.S.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Sarah Saldana, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Leon Rodriguez, collectively all in their official capacities. CUC is challenging the annual numerical limitation “cap” for CW-1 transitional workers in the CNMI.

CUC filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to allow the individually named CUC contract workers to return to work or continue to work despite their permits’ expiration dates, and to prevent DHS/USCIS from enforcing the published FY 2016 CW-1 cap set by DHS.

CUC said DHS failed to comply with the Consolidated Natural Resources Act, which federalized local immigration, and the Administrative Procedure Act or APA.

But the federal court said the CW-1 classification is not a license under the APA.

CUC argued that the action of DHS/USCIS in summarily rejecting CW-1 renewal applications violates Section 558 of APA and provisions of Title VII of the CNRA.

CUC pointed to the lack of provision in either the Immigration and Nationality Act or CNRA that exempts DHS, USCIS or ICE from not being required to comply with the APA provisions related to licenses and licensing. CUC contends that the CW-1 classification is a “license” as defined in the APA.

The APA defines license to include the whole or a part of an agency permit, certificate, approval, registration, charter, membership, statutory exemption or other form, of permission.

CUC said when the licensee has made timely and sufficient application for a renewal or a new license in accordance with agency rules, a license with reference to an activity of a continuing nature does not expire until the application has been finally determined by the agency.

CUC has asserted that since its renewal applications were filed prior to their expiration dates, the outright rejection of the applications does not constitute a final determination on the application and thus they remain valid.

In its ruling, the court said neither the U.S. Congress nor DHS has ever referred to the CW-1 classification as a “license” pursuant to 5 U.S.C § 551(8), nor indicated any intent to extend the application of Section 558 to any temporary foreign immigration benefits.

The court added that in the CNRA, Congress used the terms “permit” or “visa” in reference to the type of status that foreign workers may hold under the transitional worker program. DHS adopted the term “permit” to refer to CW status.

The court said the language in Section 558(c) of the APA is limited to licenses with reference to an activity of a continuing nature.

The description of a “license” cannot apply to a CW-1 application since CW-1 applications do not refer to an activity of a continuing nature, the court added.

“First, Congress has characterized the CNMI CW-1 program as a ‘transitional program’ and mandated the termination of CW-1 status by Dec. 31, 2016. Second, CW-1 status is not renewed as a regular matter of course. DHS has articulated which aliens may qualify as CW-1 nonimmigrants during the transition period, which employers are eligible to petition for a CW-1 nonimmigrant workers and the required fees and documentation for each petition.”

The court said it rejects CUC’s interpretation of Section 558 (c) as applying to the CNMI-only transitional worker program because neither Congress nor DHS has ever referred to the CW-1 visa as a “license” nor expressed an intent to treat CW-1 petitions as such.

Furthermore, “an approved petition is only valid for a period of up to one year at which point it will expire unless timely renewed and counted towards the annual cap.”

CUC said DHS has failed to establish a “system” as required by the CNRA related to setting the CW-1 cap through a regulatory scheme.

CUC concedes that CNRA does provide DHS with some discretionary authority in setting the annual cap, but this “discretion mandates consideration of various factors listed in Title VII of the CNRA.”

CUC said DHS’s use of “varying and different considerations” on an annual basis indicates that no system has been put in place to determine the annual CW-1 cap through a regulatory scheme.

But based on a review of the Federal Register notice for each fiscal year through FY 2017, the court concluded that DHS has established, administered, and enforced a flexible system to determine the number, terms, and conditions of the CW-1 permits.

According to the court, part of CUC’s challenge to the “system” rest on the lack of transparency in setting the annual cap, but there’s nothing that statutorily requires DHS to cite who it consulted, what external sources of information it used, what significant economic or other related events transpired that year or how it arrived at a certain percentage or numerical reduction.

DHS has complied with the CNRA to the extent that DHS has established, administered, and enforced a system to determine the number CW-1 permits, the court added.

But it also said that DHS “has not promulgated any rule or regulation showing how it is allocating the number of CW-1 permits among the various occupational categories for all foreign workers in the commonwealth.”

Moreover, USCIS District 26 Director David Gulick’s testimony “leads this court to believe that no allocation system has been set in place; rather CW-1 permits are examined on a first-in, first-out basis without regard to the occupational category the permit may fall under.”

Until the allocation issue is fully addressed, “the court cannot state whether DHS has complied with the CNRA to the extent that it has established, administered, and enforced a system to allocate the CW-1 permits authorized.”

For FY 2016, CUC claimed injury when its CW-1 renewal petitions were rejected, but the court said CUC and its individual CW-1 employees lack any legally protected right to seek admission to the CNMI. CUC as the petitioning employer lacks a right as well, the court added citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that stated: “Aliens may not seek admission to this country under any claim of right but that such privilege is granted by the sovereign United States government.”

The court said CUC’s CW-1 petitions were properly rejected under the system and injury cannot result from a valid cap without addressing the allocation part of the system.

As for the FY 2017 cap, the court ruled that CUC has not shown injury, legal or otherwise, nor can it claim injury from an otherwise invalid cap.

Moreover, the regulations do not acknowledge any appellate process for the rejection of a CW-1 petition, the court added.

Judge Manglona said USCIS complied with its rules and procedures when it rejected and returned CUC’s CW-1 petitions.

She also rejected CUC claims that USCIS unlawfully rejected the petitions without proper considerations.

As for CUC’s claim that DHS/USCIS failed to comply with the notice-and-comment requirements of section 553 (b) and (c) of the APA, the court stated that to require a separate notice-and-comment period for the setting of each CW-1 cap would force the DHS secretary to use outdated data to be able to timely promulgate the cap. This would not be meaningful for the actual applicable period, the court added.

It said even if the court were to order DHS to implement a notice-and-comment period for each year’s cap, the result that the cap would change or CUC benefit is far too remote and speculative to act on.

“The APA allows DHS/USCIS to dispense with the notice-and-comment requirements for good cause and, in this instance, it has exercised this authority,” Judge Manglona said.

“Taking into consideration all of the foregoing, the court finds that CUC is unlikely to succeed on the merits.”

The court also ruled that CUC “will not be irreparably harmed absent injunctive relief.”

According to Judge Manglona, CUC is “familiar with the CW-1 program and very much aware that USCIS allows petitioning employers to file CW-1 renewal permits up to six months prior to the expiration of the permit, given that none of the renewals were filed more than four months before their expiration, and some as little as one month before, CUC’s harm is to a certain extent self-inflicted.”

She said while “there is the possibility that DHS/USCIS lacks a system of for allocating permits, the court reserves any judgment on this issue until the parties have fully briefed it.”