Another lawsuit against MV Luta owner

LONG Consulting LLC, through its counsel Daniel Guidotti of Marianas Pacific Law LLC, has filed a verified complaint in intervention in federal court against Luta Mermaid LLC, the documented operator and owner of the MV Luta vessel.

According to the complaint, in 2015, Luta Mermaid through Abelina Mendiola approached Long Consulting or LCL regarding a loan for funds sufficient to bring MV Luta from its dock in Louisiana into active service in the CNMI.

In her capacity, Abelina Mendiola, as president of Luta Mermaid, signed a loan agreement whereby LCL agreed to loan $300,000 to Luta Mermaid in exchange for the vessel as collateral plus other promises. In addition to the loan agreement, Abelina signed a security agreement which pledged the vessel as security for the loan agreement.

A true and correct copy of the loan agreement and security agreement was attached to the complaint as Exhibits A and B.

Guidotti stated that LCL recorded the security agreement in the CNMI on Nov. 17, 2015 as File No. 15-0248, and filed the security agreement as a preferred mortgage with the United States Coast Guard National Vessel Documentation center on Nov. 18, 2015.

The National Vessel Documentation Center notified LCL that it had accepted the security agreement for filing as a “preferred mortgage” on June 21, 2016.

On Nov. 4, 2015, Guidotti said Luta Mermaid gave a promissory note in favor of LCL in “the principal amount of $300,000 together with interest on the unpaid principal balance” at a rate of 10 percent per year. The note is also attached as exhibit C.

The complaint said Abelina herself, on Nov. 4, 2015, in her capacity as attorney-in-fact for Deron Mendiola, and Fidel Mendiola, signed a guaranty of secured indebtedness through which Abelina, Deron and Fidel unconditionally guaranteed full payment of the sums due under the note and performance of Luta Mermaid’s obligation under the loan agreement, the security agreement and other agreements that Luta Mermaid made with LCL in connection with the $300,000 loan.

Guidotti attached as exhibit D a true and correct copy of the guaranty.

LCL disbursed $300,000 to Luta Mermaid in accordance with the loan agreement and the note, and on information and belief, Luta Mermaid used the loan proceeds to fund the vessel’s operating expenses from its dock in Louisiana to the CNMI.

Luta Mermaid operated the vessel in the Pacific Ocean, specifically in the waters around Saipan, Tinian, and Rota until the U.S. Marshals Service seized the vessel on Oct. 25, 2016 after the Mendiolas’ Japanese partner sued them and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Takahisa Yamamoto said the co-defendants owe him $3.4 million.

Last week, MV Luta crewmembers sued Luta Mermaid over unpaid salaries and wages.

In May 2016, CNMI taxpayer John Del Rosario sued Hocog and Finance Secretary Larrisa C. Larson, in their official capacities, for the release of $400,000 in government funds to Luta Mermaid LLC which operated MV Luta.

Del Rosario’s complaint stated that the private corporation is owned by Hocog’s relatives and the $400,000 was released to the company without introducing it in the House of Representatives for proper appropriation.

LCL, for its part, said Luta Mermaid, Deron, Abelina and Fidel have not made any of the required payments under the loan agreement, the security agreement, the note, or the guaranty and have defaulted on their obligations under the loan documents by failing to make any repayment of the $300,000 principal amount or any payment of interest to LCL.

Two causes of action were filed by Guidotti in federal court: 1) foreclosure of maritime lien (against the vessel), and 2) breach of contract (against Luta Mermaid, Abelina, Fidel, and Deron.) Guidotti said Luta Mermaid owes LCL $300,000 plus 10 percent interest.

“LCL has reasonably incurred, and will incur in the future, attorney’s fees, expenses…and other reasonable costs and expenses in connection with enforcement of LCL’s rights under the loan documents.

“Luta Mermaid breached the contractual provisions of the loan documents by failing to repay any part of the indebtedness or any interest due on that indebtedness.”

LCL asked the federal court for a warrant of arrest against the vessel, including its boilers, cables, engines, machinery, bowsprits, sails, rigging, boats, anchors, chains, tackle, apparel, furniture, fittings, tools, pumps, equipment, and supplies plus all other appurtenances, accessories, additions and improvements.

LCL seeks a judgment against Luta Mermaid, Abelina, Fidel and Deron, jointly and severally, for $300,000 plus 10 percent interest, plus attorney’s fees, expenses incurred and other reasonable costs and expenses that LCL incurs in connection with the enforcement of its rights under the loan documents.

LCL also asked for the sale of the vessel including its boilers, cables, engines, machinery, bowsprits, sails, rigging, boats, anchors, chains, tackle, apparel, furniture, fittings, tools, pumps, equipment, and supplies plus all other appurtenances, accessories, additions, and improvements by the U.S. Marshals Service. Proceeds of the sale should be applied toward any judgment rendered in favor of LCL. Guidotti said.

He also asked the court to grant LCL a deficiency judgment against Luta Mermaid, Abelina, Fidel, and Deron, jointly and severally, for all amounts of the judgment which remain unsatisfied after the sale of the vessel, and for any other relief the court deems just and proper.