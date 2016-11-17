Workshop held for high school students on personal finance management, job interview skills

THE Saipan Chamber of Commerce held a free high school workshop at Joeten-Kiyu Public Library in Susupe on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shamika Ratwatte, a certified public accountant with Ernst & Young, highlighted the importance of managing personal finances.

He said a lot of people don’t know how to manage their finances.

“That is basically what we are trying to give the students — basic skills including how to manage their finances, create a budget, save, plan for the future,” he told Variety.

He said it is important for students to know how to manage their personal budget if they are thinking of joining the workforce.

“There is a lot of opportunity for you to spend your money — everywhere you look, there is advertising telling you to spend on this, spend on that.

“Especially if you get a credit card — it is very easy to get yourself in trouble. Suddenly you find that you are spending more than you make.

“Nowadays, even to fund your college education you need to make a basic plan, save and understand the instruments that can assist you.

“A lot of people don’t understand how credit works. Just because you get a credit card does not mean you spend that and you don’t need to pay it back. A lot of people seem not to understand that.”

Ratwatte told the students that the way they handle their personal budget could lead to being hired by a potential employer.

“Because everything goes back to personal responsibility. If you are responsible, and you are able to keep to a budget, you plan for the future, and you are much more likely to also be a better interview candidate, a better résumé writer, a better employee. Whereas if you are disorganized and don’t know what you’re doing then that’s going to bleed into the other aspects of your life.”

The other workshop presenter, Jim Arenovski of Island Training Solutions, discussed real-life examples to teach students résumé/interviewing skills and time management strategies.

He said he also discussed how students can make necessary adjustments to their lives after school. What we are trying to do is get these guys prepared for the workforce. You can’t just go out there, fill out an application and expect they will call you for an interview and you don’t have answers to the basic questions that most interviews are centered upon.”

He added, “So we talked about those questions to get them prepared so they can practice it because interviewing, frankly, is what they will be doing for the next 10 years. They will be interviewed for scholarships or jobs. They are going to need to be able to sell themselves and that is what we are trying to convey today.”

Arenovksi pointed out that time management is not taught in schools.

“But it is something we need to share — being able to meet deadlines, that kind of stuff is important.

“And of course in the world of work in general we want to make sure they understand the rules and regulations, and things that protect them. When they walk into a job they should know what their rights are, but also what the rights of the employers are so there’s a good balance.”

Shannon Sasamoto and Antonia Reyes both seniors at Mount Carmel School said it was the first time they attended such a workshop.

They said they learned a lot about the interview process.

“The most important things are how you express yourself and your personality, and making clear how you can contribute to the company and your employer,” Sasamoto said.

She is planning to work after high school and at the same time pursue a degree in financing and accounting.

Reyes, for her part, learned “how to be prepared for what to say and what not to say, what to do or not to do,” referring to the job interview process.

She said she thinks she is ready for the workforce as she has done volunteer work before with the American Red Cross.

She knows what hard work is, she added.