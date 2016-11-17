BOE looks into NMC regent issue

THE Board of Education’s legal counsels are trying to determine if newly selected Education Commissioner Cynthia Deleon Guerrero can continue serving Northern Marianas College as a member of its Board of Regents, BOE chairman Herman T. Guerrero said.

“We’re looking into it — whether there’s a law that prohibits her from serving in both positions at the same time,” he added.

Still, he said, they want her to focus on her job as the Public School System’s top executive.

Last week, NMC Board Chairman Michael Evangelista said they were seeking a legal opinion from the Office of Attorney General regarding Deleon Guerrero’s “situation.”

In related news, BOE Chairman Guerrero said he wants to convene the board to discuss some issues regarding the selection of the new education commissioner.

He didn’t say what these issues are, but some PSS personnel and community members are questioning Cynthia Deleon Guerrero’s appointment.

“We need to discuss this to settle it once and for all,” the BOE chairman said.

Asked about a petition against the new education commissioner, he said he was not aware of it.

Variety also learned that a Facebook page regarding PSS has been launched. It’s called “CNMI PSS Change Agents” and is supposed to be a prelude to a petition against Deleon Guerrero’s appointment.

Those behind the group are “PSS teacher advocates who value transparency” but want to remain anonymous “for fear of retaliation.”