CUC urged to hire local managers

THE Commonwealth Utilities Corp. should ask the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to allow CUC to hire locals for federally stipulated orders, Saipan resident Diego Blanco said.

Speaking during the public comment portion of the CUC board meeting on Tuesday, Blanco and another resident, Juan M. Cabrera, said locals should be appointed to CUC managerial positions.

“Why can’t we hire our own?” Blanco asked, adding that he thinks “local capacity” can manage the utility in the “correct way.”

“I feel that if we bring another scientist from Ohio to run CUC we might have problems with that because you know, because I experience it in my department,” said Blanco, the current chairman of the Saipan Zoning Board.

CUC under the management of the present board and acting executive director Gary Camacho is doing “a great job,” Blanco said.

He noted the “success” of CUC in restoring power within six months after Typhoon Soudelor in August 2015.

He did not mention the massive post-typhoon federal assistance — which included millions of dollars and even personnel from the U.S. and other jurisdictions — provided to CUC which is under federal stipulated orders because of the failure of its previous, politically appointed managers to comply with federal law.

“I think Camacho is very capable, and he knows the local culture and he can deal with the Legislature,” Blanco said, adding that it’s difficult to deal with the government and one of CUC’s problems is the government’s unpaid utility bills.

Cabrera said he is disappointed that CUC is still unable to hire a permanent executive director.

“Wake up,” he told the board. “Please put people in that can do the job.”

He said there are local residents who may not have a master’s degree but their experience is equivalent to a master’s degree.

The problem, he said, is that CUC has to comply with the EPA requirements.

Cabrera said he wants Camacho to be executive director.

For his part, CUC board vice chair Eric San Nicolas said he appreciated the “sentiments of the public in advocating for local capacity.”

He added, “We appreciate getting expertise from outside, but it is also very important to patronize ourselves so we can also help ourselves move forward.”

Blanco congratulated CUC, which is struggling financially, for doing a “great job.”

“I believe we can do it locally — CUC is now being managed well,” he said.

Blanco claimed that there are projects whose costs increased because of EPA.

“They change the design to make it more expensive,” he added.

“Who paid for that? Did that money come from [capital improvement project] money? That is supposed to build schools and to improve our lives not pay an off-island contractor,” he said.

CIP money comes from the federal government.

In May last year, the CUC board tried to hire a local applicant for the executive director’s position, but was told that under the federal stipulated orders, the position requires at least 10 years of senior management experience in the area of electrical or water utilities. The CUC board’s candidate had neither.

The stipulated orders were lodged in federal court by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Nov. 18, 2008 in light of CUC’s “long history” of violating environmental and drinking water regulations.

According to the federal stipulated orders, the CUC executive director must have the following qualifications:

A master’s degree in management, engineering, finance or public administration, or, in the alternative, a bachelor’s degree in engineering and registration as a professional engineer pursuant to National Council of Engineering Examiners standards in either the civil, mechanical or electrical branch; and senior management experience of at least 10 years in a similar wastewater, drinking water, and/or power utility (preferably combined utility), with similar or greater capital and operating budgets, capital improvement projects, human resource needs, utility financing issues, operation and maintenance training and implementation needs.

In addition, the executive director “shall have demonstrated the following”:

• Proven management and communication skills;

• Demonstrated ability to lead, motivate and develop staff;

• Experience with managing major drinking water and wastewater systems during periods of planning, design and construction; and,

• Experience with drinking water and wastewater systems; user-fee-system development; bond funding; staff training and development; and federal drinking water and wastewater requirements.

If the position becomes vacant, CUC “must appoint another qualified individual within 150 days of the date of vacancy.”

The position has been vacant since Alan Fletcher’s resignation took effect in July 2015.