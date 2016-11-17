Rep. JP Sablan is acting Saipan mayor

THE chairman of the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation, Rep. John Paul Sablan, will be acting mayor of Saipan for four days.

Acting Mayor Antonia M. Tudela appointed Sablan on Tuesday, saying she will be off island on official business from Nov. 16 to 21.

The chairwoman of the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council, Tudela became acting mayor starting on Oct. 27, 2016. Mayor David M. Apatang had been off-island on personal business starting on that day, with a “return date to be determined at a later time.”

Sablan, in an interview, said Tudela will be attending a meeting of mayors on Guam.

He said he has spoken with the mayor’s special assistant, Henry Hofschneider, with regards to the acting mayor’s duties and responsibilities.

“There is no need for me to be present there at the mayor’s office, but if there is something that I need to sign or critical decision that I need to make, I will go there,” Sablan said.

“I already spoke with Henry and he told me there are no critical issues as of the moment that need my attention, so I told him to just call me if there are some urgent matters. I want the mayor’s office to continue with its normal operation. They are doing a good job there.”