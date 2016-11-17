Meet 3 of the Teacher of the Year finalists

TWENTY public school teachers are vying for this year’s Teacher of Year award as part of the Education Month celebration this November.

Three of the nominees are Marianas High School’s Lorraine Catienza, Gregorio T. Camacho Elementary School’s Tawny Barcinas and Kagman Elementary School’s Thelma Cing.

They were selected by their respective schools as Teacher of the Year finalists.

Outstanding

Lorraine Catienza has been selected Teacher of the Year by her colleagues three years in a row — 2014, 2015, and 2016. Variety was told that this is a feat achieved by only a select few at “a school with nearly 60 outstanding educators.”

She has a bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education, and a master’s degree in education. She will be pursuing a doctorate degree through Walden University.

At the school level, she is known for her initiative and service to both students and colleagues alike.

Catienza serves as the chairperson of the language arts department as well as being a lead member of the MHS Balanced Leadership Team.

She is also the advisor for the MHS National Honor Society and Writing Club.

Beyond the school level, she serves as a teacher leader for the Distance Education Program Professional Learning Community as well as the English Language Arts Program.

She is a member of the International Society for Technology in Education as well as the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.

She volunteers to provide professional development for the districts, tutors students, and is one of the most sought after scholarship recommenders, having supported numerous Gates Millennium Scholars since her service began as a teacher.

Catienza is also one of two distinguished Advanced Placement Readers from the CNMI selected by the College Board to evaluate exams from across the world.

Her colleagues describe Catienza as a humble, service-driven leader who gives wholeheartedly without expectations.

“She loves what she does, and it shows in her work,” they say.

Exemplary

Tawny Barcinas, for her part, has been an exemplary Binadu team member for almost 12 years now.

“She values and highly regards the responsibility entrusted to her to guide students to their fullest potential,” her colleagues say, adding that Barcinas is a strong believer in educating “the whole child.”

Not only does she “facilitate meaningful learning experiences for students, she also builds their self-esteem and confidence through the belief that everyone can achieve success.”

“Health, wellness, and physical education share equal importance with the core content areas,” her colleagues say. “When she is not teaching these lessons in her classroom, she is out in the field coaching a school or community soccer team. One would think this would leave no time for any other commitments, but this is not the case for Ms. Barcinas.”

She serves the school community “beyond the regular duties and responsibilities of a classroom teacher as a member of the school leadership team and many other committees.”

A woman of intelligence

Thelma Cing has been described as the defining character and model of the Public School System’s motto, “Students First.”

Cing is a distinguished special education teacher and has worked for PSS for a total of 10 years now.

Her colleagues say she is a woman of intelligence, driven by data, and motivated through learning. Cing, moreover, is expressive and quick-witted.

According to her colleagues, Cing is an individual who has the ability to stimulate the intellect when you encounter her.

“She is skillful and inventive at her job, and constantly craves dynamic and challenging tasks. She is a natural born leader, and an approachable individual who keeps family and friends close to her heart.”

Cing is a powerful advocate of “Students First” and a champion of change in regards to student equity.

“If success is measured by one’s ability to surmount personal limitations and obstacles, then Thelma is truly successful,” her colleagues say.

More nominees will be featured by Variety this week.