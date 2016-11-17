No ‘shared’ speakership this time

SPEAKER Ralph S. Demapan on Tuesday said he will seek another term as presiding officer of the House of Representatives.

“I will ask [my colleagues’] support again,” he added. “We still have work that needs to be done. We need to continue the work we have begun, and we have to complete that work.”

Demapan said there will be no “shared” leadership this time, referring to his arrangement with Vice Speaker Joseph P. Deleon Guerrero which allowed them to take turns as speaker and vice speaker.

“I will not suggest a shared leadership this time,” Demapan said. “We should get together as Republicans since we will have the majority, and I am sure we have the numbers for the speakership. All we have to do is choose and decide.”

The Republicans have already won 13 of the 20 House seats and are narrowly leading in two House races that will be decided by the tabulation of absentee ballots on Nov. 22.

Once the final, official election results are announced, Demapan said he will call for a meeting to discuss the speakership.

“We would like to resolve it as early as possible and not wait until the 11th hour,” he added. “The earlier we discuss the issue and resolve it the better for all of us so we can all enjoy the holidays.”

Rep. John Paul Sablan, in a separate interview, said there is no longer a need for a “shared” speakership.

“It only happened in the 19th House because we had to compromise at that time. We didn’t have the numbers, and we had three groups vying for the position.”

This time, “we have the numbers — we are the majority.”

Sablan said he is interested in retaining the chairmanship of the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation, but their main focus now is to choose the speaker.

“Once the absentee votes are tabulated and we are all certified by the election commission, then we can proceed with the discussion of who will be the speaker and chairmen,” he said.