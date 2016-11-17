Alabama company sues MV Luta owners

YET another lawsuit in federal court has been filed against the owners of MV Luta.

Norton Lilly International Inc., through its counsel Bruce Berline, filed a verified complaint of intervention for enforcement of a maritime lien against MV Luta, her engines, freight, apparel, appurtenances, tackle, etc. on Nov. 14, 2016.

Berline asked the court to enter a judgment in favor of Norton Lilly for the amount pled, as well as interest, costs, attorney fees, and disbursements.

Norton Lilly is a corporation organized pursuant to the laws of Alabama, and does business in the CNMI. It is engaged in the business of providing maritime necessaries to ships.

According to the complaint, Abelina Mendiola, the president of Luta Mermaid LLC, which owns MV Luta, entered into an agreement with Norton Lilly for it to supply necessities to the vessel.

Berline stated that Norton Lilly was the agent for the vessel on Saipan and Guam from June 18, 2016 to Nov. 2, 2016.

He said Norton Lilly arranged for stevedoring services, line handling, mooring services, dockage, cargo/wharf storage, and terminal handling charges.

Norton Lilly also provided invoices for documentation fees and customs fees for the vessel, he added.

Attached to the complaint were invoices spanning a period from July 19, 2016 to Nov. 2, 2016 for the delivery of goods and services issued to MV Luta in the amount of $131,801.10.

Payment of the invoices is now due and owing according to the complaint, but no payment was received by Norton Lilly, Berline said.

According to the lawsuit, it is common in Rule C arrest cases for the security to be set at one and half times the fairly stated claim, and therefore, Norton Lilly seeks an order of arrest in the amount of $197,702.00.

Long Consulting LLC also sued MV Luta owners for non-payment of a $300,000 loan.

In October, Japanese investor Takahisa Yamamoto sued the MV Luta owners and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment, saying they owe him $3.4 million.

Last week, MV Luta crewmembers sued Luta Mermaid over unpaid salaries and wages.

In May 2016, CNMI taxpayer John Del Rosario sued Hocog and Finance Secretary Larrisa C. Larson, in their official capacities, for the release of $400,000 in government funds to Luta Mermaid LLC/MV Luta.

Del Rosario said the private corporation is owned by Hocog’s relatives and the $400,000 was released to the company without introducing it in the House of Representatives for proper appropriation.