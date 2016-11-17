Police captain takes DPS to court

POLICE Capt. Lawrence Camacho filed a petition with the Superior Court on Monday for judicial review of the Department of Public Safety’s delayed action on his grievance regarding the filling of the police director’s position.

Through his counsel, Robert T. Torres, Camacho asked the court to issue an injunction relating to the position, the opening of which was announced on Dec. 10, 2014.

He is also seeking an order to compel DPS and the Civil Service Commission to comply with its personnel system rules and to end discriminatory practices and disparate treatment within the department in hiring and selecting, awarding salary increases, and promotions.

Camacho likewise asked the court to issue an order directing the CSC to review, re-establish, and publish in the Commonwealth Register the minimum qualification standards for each merit position within DPS within 90 days and any changes to such minimum qualification standards made during the succeeding five years of this initial publication within 30 days of such a change.

He asked the court to issue an order vacating the certificate of those eligible the CSC issued to DPS because it contained a list of candidates that were not properly ranked and certified.

Moreover, he said the court should vacate any selection, promotion, or other advancement under the examination announcement. The commission, he added, should re-announce the position announced.

Camacho, who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, has been with DPS since 1991. He said he has been waiting for almost two years for DPS and CSC to act on his grievances related to his not being selected for the position of police director.

Camacho said on the first and second announcements of the position opening, he was the sole applicant.

DPS made a third announcement, and this time another applicant came in, Pete Leon Guerrero, who, according to Camacho, had neither the requisite years of experience nor the full report so that his military experience could be appropriately considered with his application. Moreover, the other applicant had previously resigned from DPS and had spent years away from employment with the department, Camacho said.

Ranked No. 1 on the list of certified candidates for the position, Camacho was interviewed by the director of Customs and non-DPS officers including Bureau of Motor Vehicles Director Juana Guerrero.

Seven months later, then-DPS Commissioner James Deleon Guerrero informed him that “as a result of the recommendation from the interviewing panel, a decision was made and he was not selected for the position.”

Camacho filed a grievance with DPS on Aug. 17, 2015, but the then-commissioner did not respond right away, prompting him to bring the matter to the CSC on Sept. 1, 2015.

When CSC relayed Camacho’s grievance to DPS, then-Commissioner Deleon Guerrero responded to say that “neither the grievance nor the appeals process allows for the reconsideration of a decision where an employee is not selected for promotion or appointment to a different position,” and that “[a]ccordingly, I am unable to review your appeal/grievance.”

In the meantime, Pete Leon Guerrero’s notice of personnel action was directed to be processed despite Camacho’s unresolved grievance.

CSC issued a notice of status of conference on Nov. 10, 2015 and on Dec. 1, 2015 the DPS chief filed a motion to dismiss Camacho’s grievance “for lack of jurisdiction.”

But Camacho said nothing further was scheduled by the commission to move his grievance forward.

Through Torres, Camacho asked CSC and DPS to explain the delay in the progress of his case.

On Oct. 19, CSC, through Assistant Attorney General Michael Witry, emailed Camacho saying: “The commission has not authorized us to respond to your inquiry on their behalf.”