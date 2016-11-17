BREAKING NEWS: FBI releases new photos that may be connected to missing Luhk sisters

TODAY, Wednesday, the FBI released photographs that it hopes will lead to new information about two young sisters who disappeared from the United States Territory of Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands more than five years ago. The photographs were recently taken inside a Saipan store. The young girl seen in the photographs may have been accompanied by a Caucasian woman, according to a witness.

Faloma and Maleina Luhk, who were ages 10 and 9 at the time, disappeared while waiting for a school bus to arrive on the morning of May 25, 2011. The disappearance sparked a massive community and law enforcement effort to locate the girls.

The investigation into the missing girls is ongoing. The FBI is urging anyone in the community who recognizes the girl in these new photos or has any information to contact the FBI’s Saipan Office at 670-322-6934.