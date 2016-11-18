Administration looks into traffic management plan

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres says his administration is studying a traffic-management plan to manage potential traffic problems once the casino-hotel in Garapan opens early next year.

In an interview before he left for Orlando, Florida to attend a Republican Governors Association meeting, Torres said the plan includes installing traffic lights near Best Sunshine International’s casino-hotel which is currently being constructed.

“We’re also working on a one-way street scheme with the other agencies [such as the Department of Public Works and the Marianas Visitors Authority] to make sure that it is done right and emergency situations and parking are taken into consideration,” Torres said.

Under the plan, motorists will get a ticket for illegal parking in Garapan, he added.

“The goal is to address congestion problems and other traffic issues.”

The governor left on Sunday and is expected to return this week.

According to the administration, Torres attended the 2016 Republican Governors Association Annual Conference on Nov. 15-16 in Orlando, Florida.

“The governor participated in executive roundtable discussions spread across two days with the nation’s other Republican governors. The discussions spanned topics such as expanding local job creation, empowering small businesses, and implementing impactful education reform aimed at addressing challenges facing state and local school districts.

“He also took part in plenary sessions on healthcare, workforce development, and energy solutions.

“On his way to Orlando, the governor stopped in Honolulu to meet with the Pacific Century Fellows Class of 2016 and former Honolulu Mayor Mufi Hanneman, the founder of the original PCF program in Hawaii.”