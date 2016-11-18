Speaker Demapan has concerns with recall of salary increase measure

SPEAKER Ralph Demapan says he has some concerns with the recall of the government pay hike measure or House Bill 10-3 and he needs to discuss them with the administration.

Last week, the House recalled the bill upon the request of the governor who cited some legal issues.

The speaker, who is the author of the bill, said he wants to know from the administration “how far are they in the process of implementing the 5 percent increase for all government employees that was already included in the FY 2017 budget.”

He said “if there’s no personal action initiated then I’d like to think that those people will get reimbursed or a retroactive payment. But this is something that I need to verify first with the administration.”

The speaker said government employees are entitled to the promised increase.

He believes that House Bill 19-3 and the Saipan casino law, which he also sponsored, are among the measures that are for the good of the CNMI and its people.

He is also grateful for voters for re-electing him.

“I want to thank the people of Precinct 2 for their continued confidence and trust and for allowing me to be their representative again. I will continue to do my best to represent Precinct 2.

“I think I’ve represented them well. My record will show that the bills I’ve introduced are very significant and they helped not only Precinct 2 but the entire commonwealth.”