CNMI Labor chief pleads not guilty in misuse-of-government-vehicle case

CNMI Labor Secretary Edith Deleon Guerrero appeared before Presiding Judge Robert C. Naraja on Nov. 3, 2016 for a traffic citation issued on Oct. 16, 2016 by Officer Jesus Santos

According to the citation, Deleon Guerrero violated 1 CMC 7406(e)(f)(g)(1): “No person shall operate or use a government vehicle that has any tinting materials on its windows.” Exempted are enforcement vehicles as well as those used, owned, leased, or assigned to the governor, lt. governor, or other elected officials.

At the arraignment on Nov. 3, 2016, Deleon Guerrero appeared pro se or for herself, and pled not guilty. She also waived the reading of the information filed against her and of her constitutional rights.

Judge Naraja found her not eligible for court-appointed counsel and set a status conference for Jan. 26, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. before Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho.

Assistant Attorney General J. Robert Glass Jr. appeared for the government.

Court documents state that on the day of the incident, Deleon Guerrero was driving a red Toyota registered to Marfega Trading Co. Inc.

Officer Santos issued the citation on Oct. 16, 2016, 3:39 p.m. in the parking lot of Happiness Chinese Restaurant in western Garapan.

Deleon Guerrero was quoted by the Saipan Tribune as saying that she was driving a rental car, and that the citation was “ridiculous.”