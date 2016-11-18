Gaming commission, Rota casino settle lawsuit

CITING the settlement between the two parties, Judge Joseph Camacho has issued a stipulated permanent injunction order against the Rota Casino Gaming Commission which was sued by SNM Corp. and Hee Kyun Cho in October for terminating its casino license.

SNM operates Rota Resort and Country Club.

The permanent injunction stipulated that the Rota gaming commission resolution terminating SNM’s casino license is repealed.

In addition, on or before Nov. 30, 2016, the commission must issue an amended casino service industry license to Rota Resort “supported by a properly executed resolution pursuant to the stipulated order, which will reflect that SNM Corp., doing business as Rota Resort, has a valid unconditional casino license effective Oct. 2, 2013 and expiring on Oct. 1, 2018.”

Moreover, the commission “shall act in accordance with the order including the issuance of resolutions or other documents in order to carry out its terms.”

The commissioners and the commission, including subsequent commissioners, are bound by the court order.

The parties waive all claims as to attorneys’ fees and costs and Rota Resort waives its claims to attorneys’ fees under the Open Government Act for its claims of violations of the act.

Rota Resort likewise withdraws and dismisses its claim as to the Open Government Act violations prior to the date of the stipulated order.

Rota Resort was represented by attorney Robert T. Torres while Joaquin D.L.G. Torres was counsel for the Rota Casino Gaming Commission and its members: chairman Joaquin S. Manglona, vice chair Francisco S. Calvo, Mateo A. Santos and John William King.