US court grants Long Consulting, crewmembers’ motions to intervene in MV Luta lawsuit

DISTRICT Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona granted the motion for intervention of Long Consulting LLC and MV Luta’s crewmembers in an ongoing lawsuit against Luta Mermaid LLC, the registered owner and operator of the vessel.

The court ordered its clerk to issue a warrant of arrest for the vessel which is already in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Long Consulting or LLC through its counsel Daniel Guidotti of Marianas Pacific Law LLC filed a verified complaint in intervention in federal court on Nov. 8, 2016, saying that Luta Mermaid LLC owed LCL $300,000 under a loan agreement with the vessel as collateral.

LCL said Luta Mermaid has not made any required payments and has defaulted on its obligations.

LCL asked the federal court for a warrant of arrest against the vessel, including its boilers, cables, engines, machinery, bowsprits, sails, rigging, boats, anchors, chains, tackle, apparel, furniture, fittings, tools, pumps, equipment, and supplies plus all other appurtenances, accessories, additions, and improvements.

LCL is also seeking judgment against Luta Mermaid and its officers Abelina, Fidel and Deron Mendiola for $300,000 plus 10 percent interest, plus attorney’s fees, and other reasonable costs and expenses that LCL incurs in connection with the enforcement of its rights under the loan agreement.

As for the crewmembers, they sued MV Luta for unpaid salaries and wages amounting to $183,647.77.

Represented by attorney David G. Banes, the crewmembers are Michael Brochon, Michael T. Harkreader, Roy Allen, John Hart, Henry Heisher, Joaquin Castro, and Marlon Bambalan.

In October, Japanese investor Takahisa Yamamoto sued the MV Luta owners and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment, saying they owe him $3.4 million.

On Nov. 14, Alabama-based Norton Lilly International Inc. filed a verified complaint of intervention for enforcement of a maritime lien against MV Luta, her engines, freight, apparel, appurtenances, tackle, etc.

Norton Lilly, which is engaged in the business of providing maritime necessaries to ships, was the agent for MV Luta on Saipan and Guam from June 18, 2016 to Nov. 2, 2016.

The company said Luta Mermaid LLC has failed to pay $131,801.10 for the goods and services provided by Norton Lilly.

In May 2016, CNMI taxpayer John Del Rosario sued Hocog and Finance Secretary Larrisa C. Larson, in their official capacities, for the release of $400,000 in government funds to Luta Mermaid LLC/MV Luta.

Del Rosario said the private corporation is owned by Hocog’s relatives and the $400,000 was released to the company without introducing it in the House of Representatives for proper appropriation.