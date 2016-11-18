‘Brother’ arrested for selling 2.4 grams of ‘ice’

A MAN known to drug users as “brother” was arrested on Tuesday for selling a total of 2.4 grams of “ice” in a series of “buy-walk” operations conducted by the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho imposed a $100,000 cash bail on defendant Jia Liang Chen, 25, a resident of Chinatown.

During the bail hearing on Wednesday, Chen represented himself while Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth Weintraub appeared for government.

The defendant was remanded to the Department of Corrections and was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, and for arraignment at 9 a.m. on Nov. 28.

He was arrested hours after the second buy-walk during which a cooperating defendant bought 1.6 grams of “ice” worth $240 from him in the parking lot of a restaurant on Middle Road in Chalan Laulau.

The first buy-walk took place on Oct. 21 when the cooperating defendant bought 0.8 gram of “ice” worth $120 from Chen at the same location.

Police learned of Chen’s activity from the cooperating defendant who called him, “brother.”

The substance bought from Chen was tested and yielded a “presumptive positive for the presence of methamphetamine.”