BOE urged to rescind appointment of new education chief

A PUBLIC school teacher says the Board of Education should rescind its appointment of Cynthia Deleon Guerrero as education commissioner.

”We admonish the board members who approved her hiring because of their irresponsibility, incompetence and failure to uphold the integrity of their fiduciary duties,” Alisa Pangelinan said in her letter to BOE chairman Herman T. Guerrero who told Variety he received the letter on Tuesday. Copies were also furnished to the other BOE members.

In an interview on Wednesday, Pangelinan said she is speaking on behalf of a group of teachers. She said they are not questioning “who” the appointee is but “how” the the selection was made.

Variety learned that the BOE voted 3 to 2 to hire Deleon Guerrero, a relative of the governor.

BOE Chairman Herman T. Guerrero and Florine Hofschneider of Tinian voted for Associate Commissioner Glenn Muna while those who wanted Deleon Guerrero hired were Janice Tenorio, Marylou Ada and Rota’s Tanya King.

Pangelinan said the BOE’s failure to act on their concerns may ultimately result in litigation.

“We will sue each individual board member who voted for her and call for their resignation,” she added.

In her letter, Pangelinan said many teachers in the Public School System are “disgruntled” and would like to protest the selection of Cynthia Deleon Guerrero, currently the human resources manager of PSS.

Pangelinan questions Deleon Guerrero’s qualifications, including her teaching classroom experience and overall educational administrative experience.

She noted that the PSS human resources office headed by Deleon Guerrero received and processed the other candidates’ applications for the position of education commissioner.

But in a previous interview, Muna said Deleon Guerrero was on leave at that time, and interim assistant human resources director Lucretia Borja was in charge of accepting applications for the education commissioner’s post.

Pangelinan said they want to know how Deleon Guerrero’s application was reviewed, evaluated and scrutinized.

The fairness of the process is in question, she added, and local and federal laws may have been violated.

“In comparison to the others known to have applied, Deleon Guerrero should have been the lowest rated…because of the question as to whether she meets the minimal requirements set forth in the job vacancy announcement,” Pangelinan said.

Another applicant was Kagman Elementary School principal Dr. Ignacia Demapan.

Pangelinan said the interests and welfare of CNMI students, teachers and staff “should not be compromised in the appointment of an education commissioner who lacks the needed knowledge and experience to be administrator of the organization.”

Variety was unable to get a comment from Cynthia Deleon Guerrero, but BOE Chairman Herman Guerrero said he will convene the board and discuss the Pangelinan’s letter and other concerns and issues raised by members of the public as well as other PSS teachers and staff members.

He said they will meet once Tanya King, who is off-island, returns.

“It’s important to have all members present,” he added.

Variety learned that there are now online petitions for and against Cynthia Deleon Guerrero’s appointment.

The administration, for its part, denied that there is a “quid pro quo” arrangement between the governor and the BOE members who voted for Deleon Guerrero’s appointment.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gov. Ralph D.L.G. Torres said he is pleased with her selection.

“I congratulate Mrs. Cynthia Deleon Guerrero and I look forward to working together to raise the quality of education in the CNMI and reiterating the importance of investing in our youth. Education remains one of our top priorities to better the lives of our community and the health of our economy.”

The previous commissioner, Rita A. Sablan, Ed.D., retired in August after eight years as PSS chief.

(With Cherrie Anne E. Villahermosa)