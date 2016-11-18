Caterpillars threaten flame trees

LOCAL agriculturist Isidoro T. Cabrera is trying to raise awareness about flame tree loopers or poinciana caterpillar (Pericyma cruegeri) that he says are destroying Saipan’s iconic flame trees.

The poinciana caterpillar is the larval stage of a lepidotera, the poinciana looper moth (Pericyma cruegeri).

Cabrera said a few weeks ago he noticed that flame trees on island were being defoliated.

“I looked into it and found out that it was a caterpillar. It’s called a flame tree looper which had never been seen on Saipan before. This is the first time. It is a new infestation — a new invasion.”

Flame tree loopers have been seen on Rota and Guam, “but never on Saipan,” Cabrera said. “I don’t know if there’s an infestation on Tinian.”

Cabrera said these caterpillars are very destructive and can defoliate a tree in two to three weeks time.

“Right now we are in November and flame trees should be fully green and full of leaves, but this caterpillar is destroying our commonwealth tree.”

Cabrera said controlling the infestation is not that easy.

“Some have suggested spraying with pesticide, but that is not practical and it is impossible to spray all the trees. Insecticides are also expensive.”

He believes that 50 percent of flame trees on Saipan are already infested by the flame tree loopers.

“The trees that are not affected will be affected after several weeks, because the caterpillars reproduce in the thousands,” he added.

The poinciana looper moths are nocturnal insects, he said.

“They fly at night from tree to tree and they spread very fast. So we must be concerned because flame trees make our island beautiful during their full blooming season.”

He is hoping that the authorities will do something to stop the infestation.

Flame tree loopers, he added, do not attack other trees or plants.

“In their life cycle, it’s the caterpillar stage that is most damaging. It’s the caterpillar that eats the leaves, and the larger the number you have the faster the infestation is,” Cabrera said.