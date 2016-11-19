Filing of sexual charges against minor no longer has time limitation

ACTING Gov. Victor Hocog on Thursday signed House Bill 18-185, which is now Public Law 19-72, to allow the prosecution of sexual crimes committed against persons under the age of 18 “to commence at any time.”

Hocog signed the bill in the presence of its authors, House Minority Leader Ramon Tebuteb, and Rep. Larry Deleon Guerrero, and other lawmakers, Rep. Antonio Sablan, Rep. Edmund Villagomez, Rep. Jonathan Blas Attao, Senate Vice President Arnold Palacios and Sen. Frank Cruz.

Tebuteb thanked Hocog for approving the measure, saying it will help the prosecution charge any perpetrators without fear that the case will lapse.

Tebuteb said it took him two years to formalize and finalize the bill before it was introduced in the House as there were a lot of concerns that needed to be considered in drafting the legislation.

Under the present statute, the time limitation for sex crimes committed against minors “shall initiate until the alleged victim reaches the legal age.”

Tebuteb said “due to the victim’s fear of revealing such disturbing and sensitive information, the time limitation as set by the current statute will prove to be detrimental for after the exhaustion of such time limitation, the allegations shall become null and void and the suspect cannot be prosecuted.”

He said “removing the time limitation will prove to be beneficial for it will give the victims, regardless of age and duration since the alleged incident, the opportunity to build their confidence and report such incidents knowing that the prosecution can begin at any time regardless of the time duration since the victim reached the age of 18.

Under the new law:

“A prosecution for murder and for any crime involving sexual contact, physical or sexual abuse, exhibitionism or sexual exploitation committed against a person under the age of 18 may be commenced at any time.

“Except as otherwise provided in this section, prosecution for offenses other than traffic offenses are subject to the following time limitations:

“1) A prosecution for an offense which is punishable by imprisonment for five years or more must be commenced within four years after it is committed. 2) A prosecution for an offense which is punishable by imprisonment for six months or less or by a fine only must be commenced within one year after it is committed. (3) A prosecution for any other offense must be commenced within two years after it is committed.

“If the time limitation set forth in subsection (b) of this section has expired, a prosecution may nevertheless be commenced for:

“1) Any offense, an element of which is either fraud of a breach of fiduciary obligation, within one year after discovery of the offense by an aggrieved party or by a person who has a legal duty to represent an aggrieved party and who is himself not a party to the offense, but in no case shall this provision extend the period of limitation otherwise applicable by more than three years. 2) Any offense based on misconduct in office by a public officer or employee at any time when the defendant is in the same public office or employment or within two years thereafter. 3) Any offense for which a pending prosecution results in a dismissal without prejudice within one year from the date of such dismissal. 4) Any offense involving or against the former Saipan Credit Union, or its depositors, shareholders, investors, or guarantors on account of or in connection with their interest therein, within 10 years after it was committed.

“The time limitation does not run:

“1.) During any time when the accused is absent from this jurisdiction or has not reasonably determinable place of abode or work within this jurisdiction or 2.) During any time when a prosecution against the accused is pending in this jurisdiction.

“A prosecution is commenced either when an information or complaint is filed, or when an arrest warrant or other process is executed without unreasonable delay.”