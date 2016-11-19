RB Camacho to continue his anti-crime advocacy in churches, schools

CONCERNED about the potntial for more crime on Saipan, retired Police Maj. Ramon B. Camacho said he will continue the Neighborhood Watch program, which he launched when he was still a member of the Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council.

He noted that Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert A. Guerrero has warned the public about a possible increase in criminal activity due to the island’s improving economy.

Camacho said he has been collaborating with churches and schools so he can conduct presentations about the program.

He said he has already made short presentations at the St. Jude Parish Church and the San Antonio Church.

“They are positive,” he said, referring to the response of the community members.

He noted that while the Neighborhood Watch program is in place, nobody is implementing it.

When he was still a council member, Camacho said he established a task force in almost all precincts with the active members selecting their block captains.

He also conducted presentations about it during PTA meetings in various schools.

In a separate interview, Glenn Dikito, the current president of the task force, said he has been collaborating with the municipal council to reactive the groups throughout the island.

He said his group in Kagman continues to support the program.

Camacho, for his part, said as PTA president at Saipan Southern High School he will continue to introduce the program to parents and students.

He believes that crime prevention is “very crucial and important” in fighting and deterring criminality.