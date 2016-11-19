Mayor Apatang monitoring projects, says his special assistant

THE special assistant to the Saipan mayor on Wednesday said their office has been in constant communication with Mayor David M. Apatang who has been on personal leave since Oct. 27.

Henry Hofschneider said the mayor wants to make sure that his office continues to address the concerns of his constituents even if he is off-island.

He said Apatang has emphasized the importance of diligently serving the people and is keeping track of the community projects his office is implementing.

Starting on Wednesday, the chairman of the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation, Rep. John Paul Sablan, became acting mayor, and will serve until Nov. 21 when Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council Chair Antonia Tudela, who was appointed by Apatang as acting mayor, returns from her official travel to Guam.

Citing the law, Hofschneider said in the absence of the municipal council chair, the presiding officer of the legislative delegation will be acting mayor.

But “the acting mayor is not authorized to reprogram any funds or hire or terminate employees unless the mayor is out of the commonwealth for a period of 30 days or more.”

Asked about the operation of the mayor’s office under acting mayor Tudela, Hofschneider said: “It is very smooth.”

He said before Apatang went off-island, the mayor lined up the projects that Tudela is now implementing.

Tudela, Hofschneider added, “is a nice person to work with.”