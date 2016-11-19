Sugar Dock volunteers to plant more coconut trees

COMMUNITY volunteer Max Aguon said he and other community members will plant additional coconut trees at Sugar Dock Beach to replace those uprooted last year by Typhoon Soudelor.

Aguon said they will plant at least 20 trees this month.

It is important to have more trees in the area to provide shade for beachgoers and to prevent soil erosion, he added.

Over the weekend, he and other volunteers — Leo Villagomez, Jesus Kiyu, Diego Masga, Roberto Lizama, John Kiyu and June Kiyu — conducted a cleanup at the beach with Joe Kaipat of the Division of Environmental Quality and Martin Duenas of the Marianas Visitors Authority providing trash bags and other assistance.

Division of Parks and Recreation Director Eli Cabrera, for his part, provided volunteers with fuel for their brush-cutters.

Aguon said volunteers usually bring their own equipment during their cleanup activities.

I their most recent cleanup in the beach area, he said they collected 860 pounds of trash.

Aguon has parked two trailers on the beach so people can use them for disposing of their trash.

“But there are still some who throw their trash on the ground,” he added.