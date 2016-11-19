Ninth Circuit tells district court to resentence man convicted of sex trafficking

THE Ninth Circuit of the United States Court of Appeals has reversed, vacated and remanded for re-sentencing the conviction of Wei Lin who was found guilty of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by the District Court of the NMI.

Wei Lin, who was sentenced to 19-and-a-half years in prison, was charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1594(c), and several counts of sex trafficking in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1591(a).

18 U.S.C. § 1591 is the legal code for sex trafficking of children by force, fraud, or coercion.

The United States Code defines a sex trafficker, “as a person who knowingly...recruits, entices, harbors, transports, provides, obtains, or maintains by any means a person...knowing, or in reckless disregard of the fact, that by means of force, threats of force, fraud, coercion...or any combination of such means will be used to cause the person to engage in a commercial sex act, or that the person has not attained the age of 18 years and will be caused to engage in a commercial sex act.”

Lin pled guilty to the conspiracy count in the district court which carried no mandatory minimum sentence.

In exchange, the substantive sex trafficking offenses, which carried 15-year mandatory minimums, were dismissed.

In the District Court for the NMI, Lin moved to withdraw his guilty plea, based on his attorney’s erroneous advice that his base offense level would be 14.

Base level offense 14 would carry a 37-46 months prison sentence.

The district court denied Lin’s motion, and sentenced him to 235 months in prison.

Lin was given a base offense level of 34 by the district court.

Lin appealed and argued that: (1) the district court erred in determining his base offense level; (2) if the district court correctly determined his base offense level, then the court erred in denying his motion to withdraw his guilty plea; and (3) the district court imposed a substantively unreasonable sentence.

The Ninth Circuit judges said the district court erred in calculating Lin’s base offense level.

“Lin’s underlying substantive sex trafficking offense involved fraud or coercion, but the mandatory minimum in 18 U.S.C. § 1591(b)(1) does not apply to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, so Lin was not subjected to the 15-year mandatory minimum,” the ruling stated.

The Ninth Circuit judges also disagreed with the district court’s determination of Lin’s base offense level.

“The district court found that Lin’s ‘offense of conviction’ should be determined by looking at his offense conduct. Since Lin’s underlying substantive offense was a violation of sex trafficking of children by means of fraud or coercion, the district court concluded that Lin’s offense of conviction was 18 U.S.C. § 1591(b)(1).”

The district court stated that this interpretation was consistent with the definition of “offense of conviction” found in United States Sentencing Guidelines.

But according to the Ninth Circuit, the situation at hand is much different.

“A simple matching exercise can be done to determine if the offense of conviction is 18 U.S.C. § 1591(b)(1) — simply by looking at the judgment.

“This is not a situation where we must translate from state statutes to federal statutes, or from plain English names of crimes to federal statutes. We are translating from federal statutes to federal statutes. It seems tortured to say that, when we know what federal statutes the defendant was convicted of, and we are asked to determine if the defendant’s offense of conviction was a specific federal statute, we should break those statutes down into their offense conduct and then compare that conduct, as opposed to simply comparing the federal statutes that we have on both sides of the equation.”

According to the Ninth Circuit, it is unlikely that the Sentencing Commission intended an offense conduct comparison, because the Sentencing Commission knew how to require such a comparison explicitly, and did not do so. For example, later in the same guideline section, U.S.S.G. § 2G1.1(c)(1) directs courts to apply another guideline ‘[i]f the offense involved conduct described in 18 U.S.C. § 2241(a).’

“If the Sentencing Commission wanted § 2G1.1(a)(1) to apply whenever the defendant’s offense involved conduct described in 18 U.S.C. § 1591(b)(1), the commission would have used the same language in § 2G1.1(a)(1) as it used in § 2G1.1(c)(1). The commission’s choice not to use that language indicates that it was not their intention to require an offense conduct comparison.”

The commission “likely intended § 2G1.1(a)(1) to apply only when the defendant received a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence, because the higher base offense level in § 2G1.1(a)(1) was created in direct response to Congress’s creation of the fifteen-year mandatory minimum.

“2G1.1(a)(1) as provided by the Unites States Sentencing Guidelines for ‘Promoting a Commercial Sex Act or Prohibited Sexual Conduct with an Individual Other than a Minor’ (a) base offense level: (1) 34, if the offense of conviction is 18 USC§ 1591(b)(1) or, (2) 14 otherwise.

“The amendment provides a new base offense level of 34, if the offense of conviction is 18 U.S.C. § 1591(b)(1), but retains a base offense level of 14 for all other offenses.”

According to the Ninth Circuit, the commission likely did not want the higher base offense level to apply when the defendant was not subject to § 1591(b)(1)’s 15-year mandatory minimum.

“In sum, common sense, the plain language of the guidelines, and the Sentencing Commission’s commentary, all show that U.S.S.G. § 2G1.1(a)(1) only applies to defendants who are subject to a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence under 18 U.S.C. § 1591(b)(1). Since Lin was not subject to 18 U.S.C. § 1591(b)(1)’s mandatory minimum, the district court erred in applying § 2G1.1(a)(1) to Lin.”

This error was not harmless, the Ninth Circuit ruling added.

“We therefore reverse the district court’s base offense level determination, vacate Lin’s sentence, and remand for resentencing.”

In a footnote, Circuit Judge Jerome Harris stated: “This decision makes Lin’s guilty plea withdrawal argument moot, since Lin only wanted to withdraw his guilty plea because his base offense level was set at 34. We need not reach Lin’s substantive unreasonableness argument, since we vacate his sentence based on the base offense level error.”

The appeal of Wei Lin was heard by Circuit Judges J. Clifford Wallace, Jerome Farris and Paul J. Watford.