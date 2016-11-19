CUC urged to address water problems affecting families, school children

NOW that funding is available, former Speaker Oscar M. Babauta is asking the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board to immediately address the lack of water in some areas on Saipan.

During a board meeting, Babauta said there are several families in Precinct 4 that have had no water for the past several months.

“These families are suffering on a daily basis,” he said, adding that in one case, parents were summoned by the Division of Youth Services because their children attended school without showering for one week.

Babauta said the CUC water division told him there is no funding to fix the water connection in the area.

According to the public law that created CUC, he added, the agency is supposed to provide power, water and sewer services to the public.

He said Precinct 4 House members were asked to allocate the required funds and so under Saipan Local Law 19-19, $40,000 was appropriated for water projects in Precinct 4.

“I respectfully request the board to initiate immediate action,” he said, adding that funding is now available with the Department of Finance.

CUC chief finance officer Antonio B. Castro said he will follow up with the department to get the funds.

“We will definitely take action,” CUC board chair Adelina Roberto assured Babauta.

CUC board member Joe Torres encouraged members of the public to report to CUC if they have water problems in their areas as he thanked Babauta for bringing to the board’s attention the dilemma faced by some families in Precinct 4.

During the same CUC board meeting, Rep. Lorenzo Deleon Guerrero expressed concern about water leaks in Chalan Kiya and other areas on island.

“I’m here to give my assistance in getting funds for CUC,” he added.