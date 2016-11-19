Hocog asks US court to dismiss complaint against him

LIEUTENANT Gov. Victor B. Hocog has filed a motion in federal court to dismiss the complaint of Japanese investor Takahisa Yamamoto who has sued him and the management of MV Luta for fraud, breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Hocog’s counsel, Jeffrey A. Moots of Cunliffe & Cook Law Offices in Guam, said Yamamoto’s allegations “which are specific to the factual basis of the claim never mentioned Hocog.”

The claims are deficient, Moots added, saying that Hocog was named one time in Yamamoto’s complaint.

Moots said the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure require allegations of fraud or mistake to state with particularity the circumstances constituting fraud or mistake.

“Failure to adequately set forth the allegations of fraud or mistake subject the complaint to dismissal pursuant to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure 12(b)(6),” he added.

Moots said the factual basis set forth in the complaint has nothing to indicate that Hocog participated in any of the factual allegations.

According to Moots, in order to set forth a claim for fraud, Yamamoto must assert in particular who, what, when, where, and how.

He added that the allegations of fraud must include time, place and specific content of the false representations as well as identities of the parties to the misrepresentations.

“A person alleging fraud must set forth more than the neutral facts necessary to identify the transaction,” Moots said.

A review of the fraud claim established no such allegations specifically directed to fraud, he added.

“The complaint is bereft of any allegations that Hocog participated in any of the matters factually alleged or set forth in the [complaint] relating to fraud.”

Moots said the lawsuit does not meet the requirements of who, what, when, where and how; it does not set forth what is false or misleading about the statements and why it is false; and it does not link any of the activity to any specific person.

“Having completely failed to plead any statement that links Hocog to any of the actions pled, most particularly under the fraud allegations, [the complaint] requires dismissal,” said Moots.

He added that the lawsuit does not set forth factual allegations beyond a right to relief above a speculative level against Hocog.

“The complaint must set forth enough facts to state a claim to a relief that is plausible on its face. Hocog asserts that this would include alleging specifically what it is that he has done to bring him before the court.”

Moots said Rule 9(b) serves three purposes: 1) to provide defendants with adequate notice to allow them to defend themselves against the charge and deter plaintiffs from the filing of complaints as a pretext of discovery of unknown wrongs; 2) to protect those whose reputation would be harmed as a result of being subject to fraud charges; and 3) to prohibit plaintiffs from unilaterally imposing upon the court, the parties and society enormous social and economic costs absent some factual basis.

Moots also cited Rule 8a(2) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure which he said requires a party’s pleading to contain a short and plain statement of the claims for which the pleader is entitled to relief.

“Although the federal rules encourage brevity, the pleading must contain enough information to give defendants fair notice of what the plaintiffs claim is and the grounds which it rest.

“Allegations must possess enough heft to demonstrate entitlement to relief and thus justify continuing costly litigation; and plaintiff must allege sufficient facts to move beyond mere speculation to nudge their claim across the line from conceivable to plausible.”

Moots said the court should dismiss Yamamoto’s complaint against Hocog for failure to comply with the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

In his lawsuit, Yamamoto said Hocog and MV Luta owners Abelina, Fidel and Deron Mendiola owe the Japanese investor $3.4 million.

The MV Luta owners have also been sued by crewmembers for unpaid salaries and wages amounting to $183,647.77.

Two companies have joined the lawsuit against MV Luta: Long Consulting which is owed $300,000, and Norton Lilly International Inc. which is owed $131,801.

In May 2016, CNMI taxpayer John Del Rosario sued Hocog and Finance Secretary Larrisa C. Larson, in their official capacities, for the release of $400,000 in government funds to Luta Mermaid LLC/MV Luta.

Del Rosario said the private corporation is owned by Hocog’s relatives and the $400,000 was released to the company without introducing it in the House of Representatives for proper appropriation.