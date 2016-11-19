Torres: Kilili undermining administration efforts

GOVERNOR Ralph D.L.G. Torres on Thursday said he was optimistic for the Northern Marianas under the presidency of Donald Trump whom he and the local GOP endorsed.

“There is much to be hopeful for,” Torres said in a statement to Variety. “In addition to having a Republican controlled U.S. House and Senate, the presidency has a man who has made an effort to reach out and understand the issues and concerns of the CNMI.”

In response to the concerns of U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan on the upcoming Trump administration, Torres said the lawmaker “has once again publicly questioned my administration, most recently undermining the serious and committed effort I have made to build a strong relationship with the president-elect and the upcoming administration.”

Torres added, “This only recently after being publicly criticized for my efforts to support economic development and growth for our islands, the lack of workers to support our expanding private sector and, of course, for traffic. At some point, I must speak the truth as well and ask our congressman now that the election is over, is politics more important than seeing progress for our people?”

According to the governor, “It is important to remember that our congressman has run in his last five elections as an independent, and has chosen to continue to caucus with the Democrats in the House.”

Yet “even with a Democratic majority in both houses and a Democrat in the White House, we still witnessed the mandated dramatic reductions to our labor force, shrinking the available pool of CW visas from 22,416 to 12,998, while failing to achieve congressional support for job training programs to support U.S. citizen workers living in our islands.”

Torres said “It is a fact that, even after repeated requests from the CNMI Department of Labor to include the islands in the nation-wide job training program provided under the Wagner-Peysor Act, the U.S. Congress has never provided us that opportunity. This has been years of a missed opportunity to train the U.S. workers we need to thrive.”

For Torres, the “unwavering partisanship” exhibited by Sablan is a cause for concern.

“I am sure the congressman is still mourning Hilary Clinton’s loss, but there are many who wonder how supporting her would have benefited the lives of the people in the CNMI.

“I place greater faith in those who know and care about the unique issues that matter to us. Not only did then candidate Trump send a top advisor to learn about the concerns we have over the military use of land, labor concerns, and economic growth, I have had the opportunity on several occasions to speak with the president-elect about these issues myself.

“These are things Hilary Clinton did not do.

“I have made a great effort to build a strong relationship with our next president because it is in the best interests of my people to do so. As Mr. Trump’s appointment to serve as Co-chair of the Advisory Council on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, I took every opportunity to impress upon Mr. Trump and his team the issues that matter to our people.

“While these relationships and connections do not guarantee a favorable result, I will continue to foster my relationship with the Republican leadership so that we have an environment that is conducive to advance our commonwealth’s interests.

Torres added:

“Throughout these past weeks, Congressman Sablan has publicly offered his unsolicited advice on how I can better do my job. It is only appropriate that I do the same.

“Congressman, as an independent member entering a Congress dominated by a Republican controlled House, Senate and White House, the interests of your people would be better served if you reconsider your membership with the Democratic Caucus.”

Asked if he would support Congressman Sablan’s caucusing with the Republicans, Torres said:

“To me, it all comes down to this question. Would his caucus with the Republicans put him in the best position to advance our commonwealth’s interests in a Republican controlled House, Senate and White House? Of course.

“And because I believe it would be good for our CNMI, I would not oppose but rather support it.

“I also believe that, as a U.S. territory, a unified leadership based on shared interests and policies is critical when we advocate our issues with our federal counterparts.”

Going forward, Torres looks toward marking his first year as governor in the coming months.

“I have been Governor for less than a year now.” Torres said. “It has been a year of ups and downs. I have inherited many problems from previous administrations, but I remain committed to finding solutions and doing what is right for our people.”

Variety was unable to get a comment from Congressman Sablan.