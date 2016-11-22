Hocog rejects $30K for two Rota doctors

ACTING Gov. Victor Hocog has disapproved a provision in a Rota funding measure that he signed into law on Saturday.

House Local Bill 19-79, which is now Rota Local Law 19-14, appropriates $330,293,13 for the needs of the island’s municipality.

Hocog said he item-vetoed the appropriation to pay Dr. James Toskas and Dr. Francois Classens $15,000 each because it doesn’t serve a public purpose.

“It is unclear that the appropriations to these individuals serve a compelling public purpose for which funds may be expended. Benefits that accrue to individuals may serve a public purpose if the community has an interest in having those individuals benefitted. These payments are on top of their compensation terms in their written contracts for administrative leave that was purportedly agreed to by a former resident director of the Rota Health Center who incidentally did not have any authority to enter into such an agreement with the doctors,” Hocog said in his transmittal letter to the Rota delegation.

The $330,293.13 appropriation is from the $2 million allotted to Rota by the Saipan casino law.

The new law also allots the following:

• $33,500 for the medical subsistence allowance of hemodialysis and terminally ill patients;

• $10,000 to cover the freight cost and handling of patient medical specimens sent from Rota to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. laboratory on Saipan;

• $20,000 for the Rota gaming commission;

• $20,000 to pay the obligation owed to SEAS for the Paradise Hotel lodging charges;

• $40,000 for the Rota Municipal Scholarship for spring semester 2017 grants;

• $35,000 to purchase a vehicle for the Office of the Mayor in Rota;

• $61,000 to pay the outstanding obligation to Rota employees for the salary adjustment pursuant to P.L. 7-31;

• $25,000 to purchase an automatic sliding door for the Rota Aging Center;

• $8,000 to update the Chamorro dictionary and fund other projects of the non-profit organization Inetnut Amot yan Kulturan Natibo;

• $3,009.63 to pay the balance owed to JAG for construction services rendered; and

• $44,783.50 for the operation of the Office of the Mayor of Rota.