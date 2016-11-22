Senator Santos: Funding will be available for Rota employees, two schools

FUNDING for the salaries of Rota municipal government employees will soon be available following the enactment of the law allotting $264,000 for the first senatorial district, Sen. Teresita A. Santos said.

Under Rota Local Law 19-13, which Gov. Ralph Torres signed on Nov. 3, funding will also be made available to Dr. Rita Inos Jr./Sr. High School and Sinapalo Elementary School.

Senator Santos said the bill, or H.L.B. 19-70, appropriated a portion of the $2 million allotted to Rota under Public Law 18-56 or the Saipan casino law.

The new law states that $250,000 is for the municipal employees under the expenditure authority of the mayor of Rota.

Santos said the original local bill passed by the Rota Legislative Delegation was signed on Oct. 11, 2016, but then-acting Gov. Victor Hocog line-item vetoed sections 2(b) and 2 (d), saying that although these appropriated $250,000 to Rota municipal government employees, the provisions did not specify the use of those funds.

Without those details, Hocog pointed out, the appropriation violated the public-purpose statute.

Hocog also line-item vetoed section 2(d), stating that the appropriation to Dr. Rita Jr./Sr. High School and Sinapalo Elementary School under the expenditure of the secretary of Finance was unconstitutional because such authority must be the commissioner of education.

Santos said H.L.B. 19-70, which was introduced by Rep. Glenn Maratita, addressed Hocog’s concerns.