Replacement of Saipan airport runway lighting system will cost $1M, says official

COMMONWEALTH Ports Authority board member Roman Tudela said replacing the Saipan airport’s runway lighting system, which has been malfunctioning since last year, will cost close to $1 million.

But Tudela said they are now moving forward with the project which he described as “critical.”

“As you know, we have various processes to develop before we can start any project particularly when it involves [Federal Aviation Administration] funding. We have to get a design and advertise for construction, among other things, so it’s quite a lengthy process, but we are moving forward with that and our other projects.”

Right now, he added, CPA is “in the process of getting all the materials and supplies to replace the runway lighting system.”

He said they need to replace the system.

“We really don’t know what is causing the outages, but some of the wiring is old . . . so we are in the process of replacing the old system. We are trying to expedite it as we don’t want to have more outages. We now have an in-house electrician from the mainland. He is an expert, and we are all trying our best to fix these issues so we are moving forward and hopefully we can get everything in place.”