Make-A-Wish Foundation raises funds to fulfill wishes for CNMI wish kids

(Press Release) — Make-A-Wish enjoyed a formal “Black Ties & Zories” benefit dinner at the SandCastle Saipan on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. Generous patrons and businesses gathered for an evening of fine food, drinks, dancing, silent auction, raffles, “Best Zories” contest and live entertainment. In total, the successful event raised over $33,000 in cash and in-kind donations towards granting wishes directly to CNMI’s Wish Kids. board members Eleanor Cabrera, Jay Jones, Debra Ka’ae, Kanae Quinn, James Santos and Interim executive director Eric Tydingco were all present.

Make-A-Wish sincerely appreciates the tremendous support of the following companies and individuals who charitably contributed to the 4th Annual Event: Bank of Guam, Bank of Hawaii, Dr. Beth Kohnen, Black Construction Corp., Blue Continent Communications, Cape Air, Century Travel, Chong’s Corporation, DFS Guam Ltd., DFS Saipan Ltd., EFC Engineers & Architects, Elitza Stoilova, Fiesta Resort & Spa, First Hawaiian Bank, Flametree TV, Godfather’s Bar, Gold’s Gym Saipan, Hafa Dave & Co., Hyatt Regency Saipan, Herman’s Modern Bakery, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Imperial Pacific, Island Apparel, IT&E, JC Tenorio Enterprises, Joeten Motors, Kanoa Resort, Law Offices of Rexford Kosack, Let’s Go Saipan, Mango Resort, MarPac, Marianas Variety, McDonald’s, Megabyte, Mike Ronesia Photography, Naked Fish Bar & Grill, Natural Nail Spa, Oscar Camacho, Pacifica Insurance Underwriters, Pacific Islands Club Saipan, Pacific Trading Company, Pena House House/ Iridescent Boutique, Philippine Airlines, Revolving Restaurant 360, Saipan Brewing Company, Sam Corp Imports, SandCastle Saipan, The Shack, Skydive Saipan, Star Sands Plaza, Takagi & Associates, Take Care, Titan Imports, Transcends and Triple J Enterprises.

The evening’s program included a fabulous array of silent auction packges, four raffle packages, live musaic by Donovan, DJ by Davy G. and a sneak preview of Mt. Carmel Theater Company’s “The Lion King, Jr.” Production. Jay Santos and Farah Younis each won a $300 gift package donated by Titan Imports and Pena House/Iridescent Boutique, respectively, for honoring the “Black Ties & Zories” theme by donning classic red zories.

Hyatt Regency Saipan’s Executive Chef Gabriel Colombo created a special 3-course menu for the event:

The Canapés pass around

Rye toast, beef tartare, cornichon

Poppy seed grissini, smoked Virginia ham

Cucumber cup, smoked salmon, tomato chutney

The Soup

Forest mushrooms cream, crispy prosciutto, basil foam, parmesan lavosh

The entrée

Slow braised Certified Angus short rib, daikon turnip mash, Chianti rosemary jus, sun flower sprouts

Olive oil baked shrimp, Roma tomato, celery and caper salsa

The dessert

Ripe mango and dark chocolate semifreddo, almond tuille, tropical fruits minted salad

Marianas brewed coffee or herbal tea

The evening’s featured wines and beer were donated by Pacific Trading Company with additional contributions by Marpac and Saipan Brewing Company.

Make-A-Wish continues its work to transform dreams into reality. In addition, Make-A-Wish requests the community’s support in helping with referrals for potential Wish Kids who face life-threatening medical conditions. Anyone in our community can make a referral so please let us know of any family whose child may be eligible. You may contact us through our local number (670) 483-9474 (WISH).

About Make-A-Wish Foundation

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Founded in 1980 when a group of caring volunteers helped a young boy fulfill his dream of becoming a police officer, the Foundation is one of the world’s leading children’s charities, with 64 chapters in the United States and its territories. With the help of generous donors and nearly 25,000 volunteers, the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants a wish every 37 minutes and has granted more than 200,000 wishes in the United States since its inception. For more information about the Make-A-Wish Foundation, visit guam.wish.org and discover how you can share the power of a wish.