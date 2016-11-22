New law exempts CPA and CDA from salary cap

ACTING Gov. Victor B. Hocog on Thursday signed House Bill 19-139, now Public Law 19-71, to exempt employees of the Commonwealth Ports Authority and the Commonwealth Development Authority from the government’s salary cap.

The measure was introduced by Rep. Antonio Sablan to give flexibility to the boards of CPA and CDA in adjusting the salaries of their staff.

Hocog said he was happy to sign the measure so “everyone can move forward and benefit from it.”

Sablan said the salary limitation does not help CDA and CPA attract or maintain qualified and well-trained employees.

“I think…the salary cap in some ways is detrimental to how they operate…. Once they reach the cap, it basically limits the advancement of well-trained and qualified people who then tend to look for another job elsewhere.

“We have revived the economy to the point where I think it’s time that we review our overall compensation program.”

CPA board member Roman Tudela and CDA executive director Manny Sablan lauded the enactment of the new law.

“It will allow us to increase our employees’ salaries based on their qualifications,” Sablan said. “This gives us flexibility and gives us the opportunity to address compensation matters.”

Tudela, for his part, said: “This is a long-awaited measure so now CPA can look into the appropriate compensation for the staff. Unlike her counterpart on Guam, the CPA executive director operates and manages both the airport and the seaports for Saipan, Tinian and Rota which is a great task, so we have to see how we can compensate our staff properly.”