Tebuteb fears new law will be abused

HOUSE Minority Leader Ramon A. Tebuteb is worried that the new law he authored may be abused by some lawyers.

Tebuteb was the principal author of House Bill 19-185, now Public Law 19-72, which removes the time limitation in filing sexual abuse charges committed against minors.

It was signed on Thursday by acting Gov. Victor Hocog who said it is a retroactive law.

But Tebuteb said it was not his intention to make it retroactive.

When it was deliberated on the floor by the House in September, Tebuteb said he offered a floor amendment to clarify some language so it would not become retroactive.

However, he added, his amendment was defeated and a majority of the members agreed to make it retroactive.

Hocog said it is also the recommendation of the attorney general to make it retroactive.

Tebuteb, who lost his re-election bid, said he is now asking the incoming members of the 20th Legislature to look into the new law and address his concerns.

“It took me two years to formulate [the bill] into finality before submitting it for pre-filing for consideration by members. I will encourage incoming policymakers to look into this law very carefully. There was an attempt from my end to try and fix it so it doesn’t become retroactive. However, I respect and accept the process because that’s what happens in policy-making…. This is an amendment to a criminal act, but my fear…now is that some smart lawyers may use it against victims that we want to protect. It’s unfortunate that some things happen during the [legislative] process.”

Tebuteb encouraged victims not to be afraid to speak out.

“We have a support system in place and dedicated people in the community to support you, so I am encouraging the silent victims to please come out,” he said.

“We need to help all victims, but prosecuting the perpetrators is only possible if the four-year statute of limitations has not run out. We should not give false hope to victims who are beyond the statute of limitations from the time the crime occurred,” Tebuteb added.

Asked for comment, acting Governor Hocog said:

“I know that Representative Tebuteb is very sentimental regarding this legislation. No legislation signed into law is perfect. I feel that the bill is retroactive and a majority of the members suggested that it become retroactive. So it is in the best interests of the incoming members to take note of his suggestions, and look into them and see how we can make the new law better.”