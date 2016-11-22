15 trainees complete baccarat-dealing course

FIFTEEN individuals who completed the first baccarat-dealing course facilitated by Imperial Pacific International/Best Sunshine International were awarded certificates in a brief ceremony on the fourth floor of the Bank of Guam Building on Nov. 17, 2016.

BSI chief operating officer Yiu Ling Kwong congratulated the graduates for going through 160 hours of training and passing the examination all the while performing their regular work hours.

He said BSI recognizes the trainees for committing their time and effort to building a new career in the gaming industry.

Kwong said the graduates will play key roles in the opening of BSI’s Imperial Pacific Resort next year.

Samantha Aderwangel, one of the graduates, said she was happy to finally receive a certificate in in baccarat dealing which, she added, was not easy to get.

“We went through long hours of hard work, and I’m happy we survived it,” Aderwangel said.

BSI public affairs director David Largent said the training is one of their programs that aim to educate local citizens about the gaming industry.

The course was the first systematic and technical course offered to local students. They learned general gaming procedures, technical baccarat skills and knowledge, casino service standards and how to deal with irregularities and special circumstances.

The graduates included 13 local residents, two who hold Employment Authorization Documents, two green card holders and one CW-1 permit holder.

The graduates participated in a demonstration of baccarat dealing at different tables after the ceremony.