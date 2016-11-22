BOE asks AG to review education chief selection process

THE Board of Education on Friday decided to ask an “independent third-party” — the Attorney General’s Office — to look into the “issues” regarding the controversial selection and appointment of the new Public School System commissioner, Cynthia Deleon Guerrero who will get an annual salary of $90,000 a year plus benefits.

During the BOE meeting, her two daughters and a Northern Marianas College board member spoke and defended the new commissioner against some of the allegations made against her.

BOE Chairman Herman T. Guerrero said they’ve asked the Office of the AG to make sure that the board did not do anything illegal or improper when it voted to hire Deleon Guerrero, a relative of the governor.

Whatever the decision of the third party, he said the board will review it and make a final decision.

Chairman Guerrero said the education commissioner is a board appointee and “the board has the authority to remove her anytime with or without cause.”

Variety learned that Chairman Guerrero and Tinian’s Florine Hofschneider wanted associate commissioner Glen Muna to be the next commissioner while Marylou Ada, Janice Tenorio and Rota’s D. Tanya King voted for Cynthia Deleon Guerrero, the PSS human resources office director.

In a press statement immediately after the meeting, BOE said that over the last week, many questions have been raised about their choice.

The two principal questions have been the qualifications of the board’s appointee and whether she was involved in the human resources process, BOE added.

The board says Cynthia Deleon Guerrero met the qualifications that were advertised.

She has the requisite amount of both classroom experience and administrative experience, the board added.

“Her time as an administrator at Northern Marianas College is relevant experience and was properly considered in her application.”

Furthermore, Deleon Guerrero “properly recused herself from the selection of the commissioner of education,” and this was made known to her staff, the board, and to the legal counsels.

“She did not participate in any way or have any information in advance, or information that was not shared with the other candidates,” the board said.

It added that BOE will stand by the selection and the process followed, and by its new commissioner of education, Cynthia Deleon Guerrero.

However, “because there has been so much public concern over the process, the board has asked the Office of the Attorney General to review the candidates, their qualifications, and the process of their selection.”

The board said it will provide the AG’s office with any and all information it requests and will await its review.

In an interview, BOE Chairman Herman T. Guerrero said the education commissioner will assume her new responsibilities today, Monday.

“We cannot keep delaying and putting her on hold,” he added.

He said Cynthia Deleon Guerrero must also decide whether to continue as a member of the board of regents at Northern Marianas College or focus solely on her new job at PSS.

“I don’t want here to spend much time as a regent — we didn’t hire her to be somewhere else.”

The BOE chairman said PSS is a huge system to administer and Commissioner Deleon Guerrero should understand her new role.

‘She recused herself’

Two daughters of the new education commissioner, who was off-island, defended their mother’s selection.

“She recused herself from the entire recruitment and hiring process,” said Angela Deleon Guerrero, a student-teacher at Northern Marianas College.

She said her mother asked the assistant director of the human resources office to handle all matters pertaining to the hiring of the education commissioner.

She added that her mother also informed the Public School System legal counsel that she, Cynthia Deleon Guerrero, would apply for the position and would not be involved in the hiring process.

Angela Deleon Gurrero said her mother met the work experience requirements as stated in the job vacancy announcement: at least five years experience in teaching and five years experience in school administration.

She said the definition of school is not limited to elementary and high school but includes college.

“The JVA did not say only K to 12 teaching or administrative experience,” she added.

Her mother, according to Angela Deleon Guerrero, is a “dedicated educator who wants to help.”

She said they trust BOE’s decision in selecting the new education commissioner and “I hope those opposed will trust the board as well.”

Another daughter of the new education commissioner, Valerie Deleon Guerrero Quitano, a highly qualified school counselor at Kagman High School, also spoke at the BOE meeting.

She said her mother “has never relied or used any family relation or friendship to drive her career.”

Her mother, she added, started out as a teacher aide, served as a teacher, and was assigned to handle counseling and accreditation training.

“She worked her way through the ranks with her own career aspirations and dreams,” Quitano said, adding that as a child she witnessed all her mother’s hard work.

She noted that there is a petition supporting her mother’s appointment as education commissioner, adding that majority of those who support her selection are her mother’s former students who are now teachers in PSS.

Irene Torres, a colleague of Cynthia Deleon Guerrero on the Northern Marianas College board of regents, told BOE that she has known the new education commissioner for many years.

“She’s the type of leader who naturally serves as an inspiring mentor,” she said.

With an “extensive background in education,” Cynthia Deleon Guerrero has exhibited strong personal skills that can manage any conflict and resolve issues, Torres said.

“I believe that she can take that to PSS and guide everyone — all the staff, teachers and even kids, to better education.”

PSS 2014 Teacher of the Year and Saipan Southern High School educator Paul T. Miura thanked the board for “having the vision to provide teachers with a voice in the policy-making process by filing the vacant teacher representative position.

Miura, the newly elected teacher representative to BOE, said although he has yet to officially start his tenure, teachers have reached out to him over the past weeks to voice their concerns regarding the recent events.

“While there were mixed opinions, most of the teachers I spoke with felt uninformed and are relying solely on information published in the media and what was being discussed in the community,” he said.

Miura said this has created a toxic work environment full of divisiveness and skepticism.

In light of the recent controversy, he said the teachers suggested BOE hold an open forum with them to address their questions and concerns.

“It will be in the best interests of all stakeholders if we can provide some clarity to our teachers so that we can move forward with our primary responsibility of educating our students,” he added.

He said he is hoping that BOE will look into their concerns as they continue to support the board to ensure the students will receive the education they deserve.

Associate education commissioner for instruction and curriculum Jackie Quitugua said they honor and trust the decision of the board.

But “there’s a need [for] transparency [and] open communications,” she said, adding that they should focus on the education of the children.

For her part, associate commissioner for accountability, research and evaluation Lynette Villagomez said she owed it to the teachers, staff, parents and students to come forward and speak about what has been going on in the PSS community.

“It was a very challenging decision for me to come forward, as a member of the PSS family for over 15 years,” she said, adding that the stakeholders are looking up to them as educators of their children.

“We need to ensure that the process is the same process that is required in hiring personnel — that’s all we ask: to be transparent with each other so that we can move forward,” she told the board.

Villagomez asked the board to consider looking at the concerns of the community.

“We speak about the process — as policymakers we need to ensure that we follow our policy as well,” she said.

CNMI Council of Parent-Teacher Association president John Oliver Gonzales, who is also the lt. governor’s chief of staff, said parents should also be given an opportunity to speak out.

“We ask for a forum with BOE to listen to us and to hear our desires,” he said.

“At the end of the day, as a parent and president of the PTA council, I respect the decision of the board, but ultimately you are liable for your decision.”