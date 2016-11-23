Don’t use Philippine passport as collateral for loan

PHILIPPINE Consul to Guam Edgar Auxilian is reminding Filipino citizens in the CNMI that they shouldn’t use their passport as collateral to obtain a loan.

Passports used as collateral will be automatically canceled, according to Philippine Foreign Service Circular No. 214-99.

Auxillian said passport holders “should always be responsible for their passports.”

Those who lose their passports must secure an affidavit and pay $150 for a new one, an amount that is more than double of the regular passport renewal fee which is $60, he added.

Auxilian led a consular team in conducting a five-day mobile consular outreach on the second floor of the DHL office in Chalan Laulau on Middle Road last week.

Some e-passport renewal applicants failed to show up for their biometric capturing schedule, so the consular team accommodated other applicants, he said.

The consular team can now process more passport renewal applications with two e-passport processing machines, he said, adding that they can process up to 760 e-passport renewal applications in five days compared to 360 in the past.

Auxilian once again reminds CW1 permit holders that they must have a valid passport for more than a year, otherwise their CW1 renewal application will be considered deficient.

For last week’s consular outreach, Auxilian was assisted by Julius Checa, Juliet Simbul and Emerita Marquez.

They thanked the volunteers from the Filipino community and the staff members of Philippine Honorary Consul Glicerio “Eli” Arago for providing assistance to the consular team.

Auxilian said they have a good working relationship with the office of the honorary consul which, he added, has been very helpful to the Filipino community and the Philippine Consulate General on Guam.

In a separate interview, Arago said the recent mobile outreach processed 696 passports and 13 applicants for extension.

He said it will take six weeks for the new passports to arrive, but there will be an announcement once they’re on island.

Arago thanked IT&E general manager Rose Soledad, Bhiya Canadalla, Star Water Company, Shirley Wilson Catering, Gold Ribbon Bakery, Studio 29:11 and all the volunteers for their assistance.

As for Philippine Overseas Workers Welfare Administration membership, Auxilian said they have already forwarded the request from the Filipinos on Saipan who want to be OWAA members or renew their membership.

Auxlian encourages Philippine passport applicants to go to the Philippine Consular General website at http://www.philippinesguam.org/ or its Facebook page for the next mobile outreach on Saipan.