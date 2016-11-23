Hospitality Expo and Job Fair showcases NMI’s only industry

THIRTY business establishments participated in the second CNMI Hospitality Expo and Job Fair on Nov. 19, 2016 at Saipan World Resort.

Hosted by Island Training Solutions, the event showcased the increasing variety of tourism-related businesses now operating on Saipan.

The various businesses also discussed with community members the career opportunities available in the hospitality industry.

Jim Arenovski of Island Training Solutions said the expo was a great way to showcase the island’s only industry.

“Basically it is a mix of people looking for jobs, businesses looking for employees or businesses looking to sell their products or services, or a hotel looking for a product — this is a kind of a meeting for all sort of entities looking for something, all under the name of hospitality and tourism.

“Without tourism most of our businesses would not be flourishing or may not even be in existence.”

Arenovski said they want to hold the expo every year. “We want to do it again in 2017 — we want to make it bigger and better. We want to be able to have a situation where people can come together under one roof and see what we have to offer from the hospitality standpoint.”

CNMI Department of Labor Secretary Edith Deleon Guerrero said the expo was an excellent venue for employers and job seekers.

“It is always nice to see employers providing opportunities to those looking for work and getting to meet other employers in the industry,” she added.

“This is a fantastic event. It would be nice to have it on a more frequent basis rather than annually. But again, seeing the participation of the community and people looking for work engaging with employers — this is wonderful.”

She said such events directly benefit younger workers.

“Especially those coming out of high school — there is a percentage of the population that is not leaving the commonwealth, they are staying here to attend the local college and to work.

“So again events like this are very important for the community and private companies.

“Everybody knows we have reached the CW cap, and I was just talking to some major hotels here on Saipan, and I am encouraging them to continue recruiting and increasing the participation of the local workforce.”

But she said the administration is also hopeful that “something good” will come out of the recent 902 talks with the federal government.

“We made some good recommendations, and our governor really worked hard on that,” she said, referring to CNMI workforce issues.

“We are all very concerned because our economy is growing and we also know that there’s a growing need for workers, so we have to be positive and hope that the commonwealth will continue to grow.”

In the meantime, she said, her department “is making sure that we conduct labor market testing whenever employers are posting job vacancies, making sure the employers are in compliance with local labor regulations as well as federal law.”

She added, “We carefully look at qualified U.S. worker. We want to make sure that every person that is qualified for the job is given the opportunity, and it is our responsibility at the Department of Labor to ensure that it is done correctly.”

View more of this article's accompanying photos in our gallery