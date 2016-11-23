Rep. Tony Sablan hopes they can address recalled government pay-hike measure

REPRESENTATIVE Tony Sablan is hoping that they can still act on the recalled pay-hike measure for government employees, or H.B. 19-3, as soon as possible so it can be on the governor’s desk before the 19th Legislature adjourns.

Sablan, who was unsuccessful in his re-election bid, said they are now reviewing the measure and will include the recommendations of the attorney general.

“We hope to fine-tune and work on it quickly,” he added.

The measure was introduced by Speaker Ralph Demapan and was passed by both houses of the Legislature when the governor asked the House to recall it so lawmakers could address some legal issues.

According to Sablan, “There is a need to reassess the compensation structure for all government employees and not just the civil service employees but also for those operating in the autonomous agencies — there is still a lot to be done.”