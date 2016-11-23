CNMI Labor sanctions manpower firm

THE local Department of Labor has sanctioned a manpower company for failure to post job vacancy announcements online and for failure to submit required documents for 2015 and 2016.

Hearing Officer Jerry Cody imposed a sanction fee of $2,000 on Curtwill Corp. and ordered the company to pay it within 30 days.

In his administrative order on Monday, Cody said Curtwill must file its updated workforce plan with DOL’s Job Placement Section no later than Dec. 11, 2016.

Curtwill is a manpower company employing 29 full-time employees, eight of whom are U.S. citizens, one FAS-status worker and 20 CW1 permit holders.

According to DOL, the company failed to post numerous job vacancy announcements on the department’s website in 2015 and 2016; failed to file quarterly total workforce listings for three quarters in 2015 and three quarters in 2016; and failed to update its workforce plan with DOL for 2016.

Cody stated that as of the date of the determination, the company was not a registered employer online.

During the hearing, the company’s president and general manager, Arlene Silva, admitted that they neglected to post any JVAs on the DOL’s website for all of the positions they filled with CW’s in 2015 and 2016.

But the company advertised its job vacancies in local newspapers and its CW1 petitions were approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services with those advertisements.

Cody said the sanctions are appropriate and justified as the evidence established that the employer neglected to post more than a dozen JVAs online in 2015 and 2016.

The employer also failed to file quarterly total workforce listing documents for three quarters in 2015 and 2016, he added.

“These numerous deficiencies justify a substantial sanction of even more than $2,000, but enforcement limited its request to one sanction of $2,000 for all violations combined,” Cody said in his order on Monday.

He added that the employer testified that it will stop hiring CWs at the end of 2016 and will concentrate on hiring U.S. workers.