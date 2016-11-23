Rape defendant sues Corrections over soursop tea

FOR denying him his soursop tea, the defendant in a rape case detained at the CNMI Department of Correction has sued its commissioner, Georgia Cabrera; Jose Pangelinan director of the Division of Pre-Trial Detention; and Gregory Castro, director of the Division of Corrections, in their official capacities.

Joseph Seman Epina, 42, through his counsel, Jeanne Rayphand, filed a verified complaint for injunctive relief against the Corrections officials in the District Court for the NMI on Nov. 17, 2016.

Epina filed two causes of action:

1) Deprivation of liberty without due process of law; and,

2) Deprivation of a traditional method of healing.

Rayphand said the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution provides that no state “shall deprive any person of liberty without due process of law.”

She said Epina is a pre-trial detainee and therefore has a liberty interest in the medical care provided by the CNMI.

She said the acts of Corrections officials in denying Epina his soursop tea to treat growing and painful tumors in his mouth deprived and continue to deprive her client of his 14th Amendment right, causing suffering and depriving Epina of his right to adequate medical care while in custody.

She said Corrections officials deprived Epina of liberty without due process of law in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The officials’ denial of a traditional practice violates the CNMI Constitution, she added, “and contributes to the destruction of traditional Chamorro and Carolinian practices with respect to health.”

According to court documents, Epina was diagnosed with varrucuous carcinoma in 2012 after which surgery was performed to remove the cancer.

Approximately a week after the surgery, the cancer re-appeared, and a physician, Dr. Kenneth D. Pierson, recommended that Epina drink soursop tea.

After drinking the soursop tea for three months, the cancer disappeared, court documents stated.

However in Oct. 2015, the cancer re-appeared and Epina once again began drinking soursop tea which resulted in the reduction of the extent of the cancer, the documents added.

Epina was arrested in March 2016 on the charge of raping a 12-year-old girl. Bail was set at $25,000 cash.

Since his detention, Epina has asked that he be given soursop tea in order to combat the recurring cancer, his lawyer said.

But Corrections officials denied, and continue to deny his requests for soursop tea to treat the cancer which is painful and continues to grow in his mouth, the complaint added.

Attached to the complaint are Epina’s biopsy report and a prescription from Dr. Daniel Lamar, urging Correction to allow Epina to drink soursop tea.

Rayphand said Epina has no adequate remedy at law for the harm being done by Corrections officials in denying him traditional medicine to treat and combat the cancerous growth in his mouth.

Epina is asking the federal court to issue a temporary restraining order to stop Corrections officials, their employees and agents from denying Epina’s traditional local treatment for cancer, specifically 1 gallon of soursop tea made with 20 soursop leaves on a daily basis until a hearing is had on Epina’s application for a preliminary injunction.