Elly Stoilova, Russian tourism market pioneer, heads back to Bulgaria

THE Rotary Club of Saipan has a new secretary, Greg Borja, a project specialist with the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc. who was inducted into the club in April this year.

Borja succeeds Elitza Stoilova who will be leaving Saipan next month after residing and working on island for 16 years.

Rotary Club president Ivan Ilmov said as a goodbye gift, Stoilova will pay for the cost of Rotary Club of Saipan’s website, www.rotaryclubofsaipan.com/, until the end of 2017.

“Elly has been with our club for 10 years and has served multiple times on the board as director of club services, treasurer and other positions,” Ilmov said. “We wish her all the best! Thank you Elly for your ‘Service Above Self,’” Ilmov added, referring to the Rotary’s motto.

In a separate interview, Stoilova said the club has “inspired me to do good, to be a better person, and to serve the community in any way I could.”

She added, “The projects we have done together, the amazing people I have met in Rotary —they have motivated me and shaped me into who am I today. The club is like a family for me and I will miss it. I am proud to be a Rotarian and to have grown as a Rotarian on Saipan. I hope to continue my service in Rotary back home, in Bulgaria.”

During the turnover ceremony on Tuesday last week, Stoilova shared her favorite book with Borja titled “Speaking of Rotary,” and urged him and Rotarian Frank Celis, who was appointed director of club services, to stay inspired and motivated.

Stoilova said “Speaking of Rotary,” which she purchased in 2007 and has read many times, contains stories and ideas from other clubs that are very inspiring. (https://www.amazon.com/Speaking-of-Rotary/dp/097970460X/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1479727442&sr=1-1&keywords=speaking+of+rotary)

“I wish this book to be shared from board to board in the future in my memory,” she said.

Stoilova and her husband Oleg Tchernychenko will be leaving the island in December. She will start working as general manager of the Winery and Spa Hotel in Bulgaria in January next year. She said the hotel is near where her family lives.

“It would be great to be closer to my family after 20 years of living abroad, including 16 years on Saipan,” she said.

Stoilova said the island has changed a lot in the last couple of years, but there are things that still stay the same and these include those that have made her fall in love with the island when she first came here 16 years ago — its “natural beauty, the open minds and hearts and the warmth of the people, the big Saipan smile and the Hafa Adai spirit.”

She added, “We truly hope that the island will keep these values untouched by time, politics, economy and other factors.”

Stoilova worked for 12 years at the Pacific Islands Club as its Russian market and web marketing manager in charge of developing the Russian market for PIC and the CNMI. She is the first Russian market manager on Saipan.

She was general manager of Marianas Trekking for two years and general manager and director of sales and marketing at Mango Resort for two and a half years.

In 2010, Stoilova was named Employee of the Year by the Marianas Visitors Authority for being instrumental in developing a growth market destination.

Stoilova was also a member of the MVA Russian Ad Hoc Committee and was its chairwoman in 2006-2007 and 2014-2016.