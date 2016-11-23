Guam businesses face ‘irreparable harm’

HAGÅTÑA (The Guam Daily Post) — The Guam Contractors Association and companies on island that utilize foreign workers believe they may be forced to close, file for bankruptcy, lay off U.S. workers or forego bidding on future contracts if the District Court does not grant a preliminary injunction in the ongoing H-2B visa petition denials civil suit.

GCA’s attorney Jeff D. Joseph argues the plaintiffs face “immediate, irreparable harm” if the court doesn’t direct the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to reopen and reverse its decisions denying his clients’ H-2B visa petitions on the issue of temporary need.

Joseph filed a motion in response to the federal government’s opposition to the preliminary injunction motion. On Oct. 13, the GCA and nearly a dozen local companies filed the lawsuit against U.S. Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch, Department of Homeland Security Director Jeh Johnson, USCIS Director Leon Rodriguez and others. In addition to requesting an order to USCIS, the plaintiffs also requested that any labor certification issued by the Guam Department of Labor be extended for the validity period of the reopened USCIS petitions.

The federal government opposed the preliminary injunction and certification of the class as it intends to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. The Justice Department said the plaintiffs are unlikely to succeed on the merits of their case, and they have failed to establish that any of USCIS’ denials were “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion or otherwise contrary to law.” Additionally, the department contends that “neither the balance of the equities nor the public interest supports circumventing statutory and regulatory requirements under the Immigration and Nationality Act in favor of an order requiring USCIS to approve hundreds of H-2B visa petitions.”

Joseph stated, “Plaintiffs are again seeking to employ authorized foreign nationals, in the same manner and under the same circumstances as they have previously.” He maintains his clients have a clear and certain claim to have their H-2B petitions approved having demonstrated temporary need and have those petitions adjudicated under that premise.